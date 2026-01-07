Manchester City vs Brighton Predictions: Haaland eyes major milestone

Our betting expert expects City to bounce back after two draws by beating the Seagulls at the Etihad.

Best Predictions for Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester City to win and over 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Both teams to score at odds @ -154 with bet365

Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer @ -192 with bet365

City getting the job done

While Manchester City may have failed to secure three points against Sunderland and Chelsea, they’ll be backing themselves in this match. Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled in away matches this season, and the Etihad remains a difficult venue for visiting teams. The Cityzens will also be eager to close the six-point lead currently held by Arsenal.

Both squads are dealing with notable absences. Manchester City will be without Savinho and Oscar Bobb, while Nico Gonzalez is considered a potential doubt. Additionally, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait Nouri are unavailable as they represent Egypt and Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Brighton’s most significant loss is Carlos Baleba, who helped Cameroon reach the AFCON quarterfinals this week.

Although Brighton has other players missing, City are generally better equipped to deal with their absences, and their unbeaten run puts them in control. Given that 70% of City’s home games result in three or more goals, a high-scoring match is anticipated.

Plenty of action at both ends

Brighton are currently undefeated in their last three games against City, winning two of them 2-1. However, prior to this streak, they had lost 13 of 15 matches against City since their promotion to the Premier League. One constant in recent years, though, is the high volume of goals.

Over the course of their last 10 meetings, eight of them have seen both teams find the net, while nine have featured 3+ goals scored. Therefore, backing both teams to score in Manchester doesn’t seem like a long shot.

While City have scored a lot of goals over the last couple of months, they have often appeared vulnerable at the back. That’s something that Fabian Hürzeler will be very aware of. If Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Leeds United, and Bournemouth were able score against the Cityzens, the Seagulls have a realistic chance to do the same.

Haaland to end his mini goal drought

After failing to score against Chelsea last weekend, Erling Haaland has now gone three Premier League matches without a goal. This represents his longest scoreless period of the season, and makes him more likely to score in his next game.

Haaland scored City’s only goal in their 2-1 loss to Brighton in August, which is one of 12 league matches in which he has scored this term. He’ll be eager to get his 20th of the season this week and make it five consecutive seasons of 20+ goals in the league. The Norwegian has a strong record against Brighton, with six goals in six appearances.

He was very unlucky to hit the post against Chelsea. However, is expected to score against Brighton to compensate for that miss, as he continues his pursuit of another Golden Boot.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester City 2-1 Brighton

Goalscorers Prediction - Manchester City: Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki - Brighton: Georginio Rutter

Manchester City’s unbeaten run continued over the last few days, though draws against Sunderland and Chelsea were not the results they desired

Pep Guardiola’s men have gone 10 matches without defeat across all competitions, but are currently six points behind Arsenal in the Premier League. Despite this gap, they’ll back themselves at home, having not lost a league game at the Etihad since back in August.

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently in inconsistent form, too. A 2-0 win over Burnley ended a six-match winless run, during which they suffered three defeats. They’ll take confidence from the fact that they beat City 2-1 when they met earlier in the season.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Cherki, Reijnders, Haaland

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Gomez, Ayari, Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck