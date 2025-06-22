Man City vs Al Ain Predictions and Betting Tips: Three tips as City step it up

Check out our soccer expert’s Man City vs AL Ain predictions and betting tips, prior to Monday’s 9:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (23/06/2025).

Best Picks for Manchester City vs Al Ain

Over 3.5 goals @ -110 with BetMGM

Goal scored between 31 and 45 minutes @ -115 with BetMGM

Erling Haaland to score two @ +170 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM bonus code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best Club World Cup betting sites around

City to test Al Ain’s backline

It’s a relatively new-look Al Ain side, with a number of new signings made during the build-up to this tournament. Therefore, they’re certainly not at their most organised. Juventus took full advantage of this in their last game, scoring five, and City can do the same.

Guardiola is likely to rotate things a little bit to keep his players fresh, but depth is not an issue for City. If Juve could put five past Al Zaeem, the Cityzens will be confident of doing the same - or more. They scored twice against a tough Wydad side, and the UAE side should be easier to break down.

Vladimir Ivić’s side had six clean sheets in seven heading into the Club World Cup, but the step up in quality from their opponents is huge. With the attacking options available to the Premier League outfit, it could be a busy night for Rui Patricio in front of goal.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals @ -110 with BetMGM

City’s most lethal period

The most productive period of City’s games is, categorically, the 15 minutes before half time. Only two Premier League sides scored more than them (15) in that spell, and none conceded fewer. Jeremy Doku’s goal, which was their second in the win over Wydad, fell into the same category, as did goals in their last two home games.

On top of that, their opponents conceded twice in that period against Juventus, and their last league goal conceded also occurred then. The English side are expected to get a few in Georgia, and the minutes leading up to half time are likely to see one of them.

City have a plethora of ways to trouble Al Ain, and it’d be a surprise if they didn’t score on either side of the break. They will, however, want to get their work done early in order to rest up for the probable group-decider against I Bianconeri.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Bet 2: Goal scored between 31 and 45 minutes @ -115 with BetMGM

Haaland back in the mix

Erling Haaland was left on the bench for the opening game, but he did come on as a second-half substitute. With Guardiola aiming to freshen things up, it’d be no shock to see him leading the line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Norwegian has been in good form for club and country, and he will be a real threat to Al-Ain if he does start. He’s still among the favourites for the tournament’s Golden Boot, and he could easily have a standout performance in this one. Two players got a brace for Juventus against Ivic’s men in their last game, and you wouldn’t go against Haaland doing the same.

Manchester City vs Al Ain Bet 3: Erling Haaland to score two @ +170 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City’s 2024/25 season has largely been disappointing, but they have a final chance of silverware here with their refreshed squad. The 2-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca made it 10 wins from 13, and they have a real chance of going all the way. City won 3-0 when they met over a decade ago, and while much has changed since then, the end result should not.

Al Ain have been quite inconsistent lately. While their defeat to Juventus was expected, a heavy 5-0 hammering likely dented their confidence as it ended their seven-game unbeaten run. They had won four of their 10 in the UAE Pro League before leaving for the States, and aren’t expected to reach the knockouts.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Al Ain

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Reijnders, Savio, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Al Ain Expected Lineup: Patricio, Traore, Ratnik, Rabia, Kouadio, Zabala, Kaku, Park, Palacios, Kodjo Laba, Rahimi