Luxembourg vs Germany Predictions: Woltemade to score in away win

Our betting expert expects Nick Woltemade to score, but Germany to win only by two goals, with Luxembourg competitive in the first half.

Best Predictions for Luxembourg vs Germany

1st Half - Tie @ +275 with bet365

Under 3.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Nick Woltemade to score anytime @ -175 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2025

Hosts to compete until the break

While this fixture may appear like a complete mismatch, Luxembourg are not the outright minnows they once were. They beat Sweden in a friendly earlier this year and played well in their last match against Slovakia.

Jeff Strasser’s side had 55% of the ball away from home against the Slovaks, who are Germany’s main rivals for top spot in this group. Their 4-1-4-1 system worked well, and they created 0.77 xG in that game, while allowing only 0.97 xG. The competitiveness they demonstrated in Trnava should give them confidence ahead of this encounter.

Luxembourg have drawn at halftime in three of their four fixtures in this group. Slovakia were unable to score until the 90th minute when they visited this stadium in September. They may be able to keep a tight defence until at least the break in this match.

Luxembourg vs Germany Prediction 1: 1st Half - Tie @ +275 with bet365

Convincing German win unlikely

While a statement win would be useful for Germany as they get set for a likely group decider on Monday, it may be unlikely.

They haven’t played convincingly in 2025. One reason for that may be their young star Jamal Musiala’s long-term injury. Florian Wirtz’s poor form since joining Liverpool is another concern.

They’ll go into this game with an inexperienced forward line due to additional selection issues. The three strikers in this squad have a combined total of just 11 appearances and only one goal in the international arena.

Those factors suggest Germany may struggle to match the four goals they scored in the reverse fixture. They were playing against 10 men for 70 minutes in that match, following Dirk Carlson’s early red card. This match may be tighter, and there may be value in backing under 3.5 goals.

Luxembourg vs Germany Prediction 2: Under 3.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Woltemade to strike again

Nick Woltemade’s rise is likely Germany’s biggest positive factor this year. The 23-year-old has experienced a quick rise to fame, going from an impressive showing at the European U21 Championship to a move to Newcastle that involved a large transfer fee.

Woltemade scored the only goal as Germany claimed a crucial win in Belfast last month. That was his first senior international goal and should secure his place in the starting lineup for the upcoming qualifiers.

The striker has also made a promising start to his Premier League career, with four goals in his opening eight appearances in the English top flight. Those goals have come at a rate of one every 155 minutes.

Woltemade's skill in the air will also make him a threat from set pieces in this game. The visitors are likely to win many of those, so the Magpies striker may be worth backing to score anytime with an implied probability of 55.6%.

Luxembourg vs Germany Prediction 3: Nick Woltemade to score anytime @ -175 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Luxembourg 0-2 Germany

Goalscorers prediction - Germany: Nick Woltemade, Serge Gnabry

Germany had a really poor start to this group, having lost 2-0 in Slovakia, which left them in danger of missing out on top spot. They’ve bounced back with three consecutive victories, but they haven’t been entirely convincing.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side secured a narrow 1-0 win against Northern Ireland last month. Additionally, they beat Luxembourg 4-0 in October, and will be eager to get a convincing victory in the reverse fixture to boost their goal difference.

Their opponents have lost all four matches in this group, even though they competed well in some games. Luxembourg were beaten 2-0 in Slovakia in their last match, and are playing for pride on Friday.

Probable lineups for Luxembourg vs Germany

Luxembourg expected lineup: Moris, Bohnert, Selimovic, Korac, Jans, Olesen, Dardari, Barreiro, Martins, Sinani, Muratovic

Germany expected lineup: Baumann, Raum, Thiaw, Tah, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Wirtz, Gnabry, Sane, Woltemade