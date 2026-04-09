KC Chiefs vs Jaguars Predictions, Picks & Odds: Monday Night Football - NFL Week 5 - Oct 6

After a 0-2 start, the Kansas City Chiefs have looked a lot more like Super Bowl contenders recently. The Chiefs (-3.5) will go for their third straight win when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) on Monday Night Football.

KC Chiefs vs Jaguars Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/6

Xavier Worthy Anytime TD Scorer @ +150 with FanDuel

Under 45.5 Points @ -115 with FanDuel

Chiefs -3.5 @ -110 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major NFL betting offers in the US

Play with the best sports betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

KC Chiefs vs Jaguars Odds

Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

Chiefs -3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Chiefs (-210), Jaguars (+176)

Chiefs (-210), Jaguars (+176) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

KC Chiefs vs Jaguars Picks

Worthy of a Bet - Xavier Worthy Anytime TD Scorer (+150)

The Chiefs looked like a much better offensive team last week as wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned from a shoulder injury. Patrick Mahomes could spread the ball around much more effectively with his big-play threat back.

Worthy caught five passes for 83 yards in his return, and the Chiefs scored 37 points in a win against the Ravens. It’s only a matter of time before Worthy catches his first TD pass of the season.

He managed six TDs in 16 regular season games last season, along with three in three playoff games. Worthy was targeted eight times last Sunday, and I expect Mahomes to throw the ball to his way quite a lot again. Bet on Worthy to score his first TD of the season, at +150 odds.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Prediction 1: Xavier Worthy @ +150 with FanDuel

Low Scoring Game Under the Lights - Under 45.5 Points (-115)

Although the signs from the Chiefs over the last couple of games have been good, don’t necessarily expect them to be an offensive juggernaut from here on out. The Ravens, who the Chiefs beat 37-20 last Sunday, are allowing the most points per game in the entire NFL (33.3).

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have forced 13 turnovers through four games, which leads the league. Their +9 turnover margin is also the best figure in the NFL. Jacksonville has also given up just 18 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

Sure, Travis Etienne has been one of the best backs in the league this season, but Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is turnover-prone and Kansas City’s defense can rattle him tonight. The last time these teams met, the Chiefs won 17-9.

Don’t expect the scoring to be that low tonight, but the total should be under 45.5 (-115).

Chiefs vs Jaguars Prediction 2: Under 45.5 Points @ -115 with FanDuel

Chiefs to Cover - Chiefs -3.5 (-110)

So far, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ success has been predicated on their running game and their ability to force turnovers. However, Patrick Mahomes has been cautious with the ball and has thrown just one interception through four games.

The Chiefs are tied for first in the NFL, with just one giveaway, and they’ve won eight straight games against the Jaguars, including the playoffs. The return of Xavier Worthy makes the Chiefs’ passing attack even more potent, and they’re simply a better team than the Jaguars.

Jacksonville fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27 a couple of weeks back, led by error-prone backup QB Jake Browning. With Mahomes at the helm for KC, the Chiefs should win this one comfortably.

Bet on the Chiefs -3.5 (-110).

Chiefs vs Jaguars Prediction 3: Chiefs -3.5 @ -110 with FanDuel

KC Chiefs vs Jaguars Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EDT

8:15pm EDT Location: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Address: 1 EverBank Stadium Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

1 EverBank Stadium Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, NFL+, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) will be looking for their third wins in a row when they meet on Monday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes is a perfect 5-0 against the Jaguars for his career, and his Chiefs are favored to win again.