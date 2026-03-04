Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction Markets

New Kalshi users in most US states and Washington, DC, can collect a $10 bonus after trading $10+ of event contracts in sports, politics, pop culture, finance, etc. All eligible new users have to do is sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/4/2026

There are markets on Kalshi covering every major sporting event. One of today’s key markets is a Premier League match between Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa (36¢) and Chelsea (40¢) at Villa Park, which kicks off at 2:30pm EST.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Make predictions on thousands of current events in multiple categories after you claim the Kalshi promo code. We’ll discuss how you can get started on Kalshi with the following detailed instructions:

Utilize the links above to navigate to Kalshi’s site or download the app on your smartphone Sign up for a new account and populate all of the required fields, but don’t submit your account just yet Find the promo section and don’t forget to put in the promo code GOALMAX Once you enter the promo code, finish creating your account, and verify it With your payment method of choice, deposit $10+ to get started Purchase $10 or more worth of contracts on any of Kalshi’s events

If you’re in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC you may use this Kalshi promo code

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EPL

Prediction markets differ from sportsbooks in a few key areas. One of the most important differences is that the prices on Kalshi are listed in cents. So, in Aston Villa (36¢) vs Chelsea (40¢), the cent value for each team corresponds to the implied probability of them winning.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 3/4 - 2:30 PM EST

In a crucial Premier League match between teams battling for a Champions League spot, Aston Villa (4th, 36¢) host Chelsea (6th, 40¢) at Villa Park at 2:30pm EST (USA Network).

Aston Villa have emerged victorious in just one of their previous six matches. The Villans fell 2-0 to the Premier League’s last-placed team, Wolves, last weekend.

Chelsea’s persistent lack of discipline haunted them in a 2-1 loss against Arsenal on Sunday. Still, all three of the Blues’ losses over their past 13 games have come to the Arsenal. Both teams have scored (62¢) in each of Chelsea’s previous six away matches, too.

That could be the case again today, but Villa are for the taking with midfielders Youri Tielemans and John McGinn not fully fit. I think the best value trade today is buying contracts on Chelsea to win, even with winger Pedro Neto suspended.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

From novelty markets to pop culture to world politics to sports, Kalshi has it all. You can also trade contracts at any time, meaning it is easy to lock in your gains. Here is a sample of some of today’s most popular markets:

Oscar for Best Supporting Actress?

Amy Madigan 43¢

Teyana Taylor 31¢

Wunmi Mosaku 24¢

Champions League Winner?

Arsenal 28¢

Bayern Munich 14¢

Barcelona 14¢

Manchester City 10¢

Liverpool 9¢

PSG 9¢

Will the U.S. confirm that aliens exist before 2027?

Yes 23¢

No 78¢

Every event on Kalshi is binary. That means you can purchase contracts on a particular event occurring (Yes) or not occurring (No). If you purchase an event contract for the correct side of the event, you can redeem each contract for $1.00 when the market settles.

