Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Wolves vs Liverpool Prediction Markets

Start trading on thousands of real-world event outcomes on Kalshi. Once you sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and purchase $10 or more in event contracts, you’ll get a $10 bonus to continue trading.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/3/2026

Coming off their highest-scoring performance in the Premier League this season, Liverpool (67¢) head to the West Midlands for a 3:15pm EST match against bottom-dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers (14¢). Use your $10 bonus to make predictions on the match.

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Once you use the Kalshi promo code, you’ll be able to trade on events ranging from sports to politics, music, cinema, economics, and more. Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide detailing how you can get a $10 bonus:

Download Kalshi’s app or follow the links above to go to the website Begin making an account on Kalshi and fill in all of the required fields Before you submit your account for verification, use the promo code GOALMAX Once you’ve finalized and verified your new account, deposit $10 or more Find an event or events you’re comfortable purchasing event contracts on Once you’ve traded $10, Kalshi will send you a $10 bonus to use on any market(s)

First-time Kalshi users who are currently in one of the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC may claim this promo offer

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

On Kalshi, all event prices are listed in terms of cents. In Wolves vs Liverpool, for instance, a tie is at 19¢. A “No” on a tie is also at 82¢. These values correspond to the implied probability percentage that an event will occur. The two sides of an event always add up to around $1.00.

Premier League - Wolves vs Liverpool - 3/3 - 3:15 PM EST

Wolves (14¢) can grab back-to-back wins for the first time this season if they beat Liverpool (67¢) in a 3:15pm EST Premier League match at the Molineux (USA Network).

With a 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend, last-placed Wolves secured just their second win of the season. Wolves have also found the net in each of their previous three home matches after scoring just ten times in their first ten at home. Consider both teams to score (57¢).

Liverpool are on a four-game winning streak and defeated West Ham 5-2 on Saturday. Seven of their last nine goals have come on set pieces. Wolves, despite being in 20th place, have one of the best set-piece defenses in the EPL.

This game could be closer than anticipated, as Wolves have managed to avoid defeat in three of their previous four matches. There is value in a draw (19¢) here.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

The Premier League, and sports in general, are only part of the picture on Kalshi. You can trade on a wide variety of different outcomes. Check out some of today’s trending markets below:

2028 Republican Nominee for President?

J.D. Vance 43¢

Marco Rubio 20¢

Ron DeSantis 5¢

Oscar for Best Cinematography?

One Battle After Another: Michael Bauman 68¢

Train Dreams: Adolpho Veloso 13¢

Sinners: Autumn Durald Arkapaw 12¢

NBA Rookie of the Year Winner?

Kon Knueppel 54¢

Cooper Flagg 45¢

Tie/Co-Winners 4¢

On any of these event outcomes, you may purchase contracts on either “Yes” or “No”. No matter the price you pay, if the event you predicted is correct, you may redeem each contract you purchased for $1.00 each.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code