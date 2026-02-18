Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Wolves vs Arsenal EPL Trading

Trade $10 on any prediction markets on Kalshi in sports, economics, pop culture, etc., and get $10 in bonuses to use on any event you see fit. To claim this offer, new users in most states must sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Start trading on Kalshi by predicting a 3:00pm EST Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match. It took a stoppage-time winner for Arsenal (77¢) to defeat Wolves (8¢) at the Emirates a couple of months ago, but the hosts have won just one match all season long.

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

To get started, read the guide below. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be ready to claim the Kalshi promo code and trade on all of the markets offered on their website:

To make an account on Kalshi, either access the website or the mobile app Start filling in the requested information, including name, address, and last 4 SSN Enter the promo code GOALMAX and complete the account creation process Verify your account and fund it with a first deposit of $10 or more Next, trade at least $10 on the various prediction markets on Kalshi, including sports, pop culture, finance, politics, etc. After completing step number five, your account will be credited with a $10 bonus to use on any Kalshi prediction market

Offer only extends to new users who are 18 or older in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

Before you start trading on Kalshi, be aware that outcomes are listed in terms of cent values. For Wolves vs Arsenal, a draw is at 17¢. That value corresponds to the implied probability that the event will happen. So, a draw is around 17% likely today, according to Kalshi.

Premier League - Wolves vs Arsenal - 2/18 - 3:00 PM EST

Heading into a 3:00pm EST Premier League game at the Molineux, streaming on Peacock, Arsenal (77¢) are on a nine-game winning streak against Wolverhampton Wanderers (8¢).

The Gunners scored a late winner to emerge as 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture and have won four in a row on the road against Wolves. They have kept clean sheets in each of those matches, which have all finished with two goals or fewer.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in four of their previous five matches overall, and I’m taking a “No” on both teams to score, at 58¢. Wolves have failed to score in four of their past five Premier League contests.

Mikel Arteta has defenders William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori back for this one. With some Arsenal attackers out, like Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, don’t be surprised if a “No” on over 2.5 goals (44¢) cashes in.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

At any given time, there are over 700 prediction markets active on Kalshi. So, there are plenty of options to use the Kalshi promo code on. Take a closer look at some of today’s hottest markets:

Pro Basketball Champion?

Oklahoma City 40¢

Denver 14¢

San Antonio 10¢

Cleveland 8¢

US GDP Growth in Q4 2025?

Above 2.5% 81¢

Above 3.0% 60¢

Above 3.5% 38¢

How many album sales will Charli xcx's 'Wuthering Heights' have on the chart dated Thursday?

At least 25,000 albums 77¢

At least 30,000 albums 38¢

At least 35,000 albums 12¢

All of the ¢ values here are for a “Yes” on the outcomes listed above. Note that every event on Kalshi also has a “No” component, and you may also trade on it. If you were to take a “Yes” on Oklahoma City to win the NBA Finals at 40¢, you’d redeem your share for $1.00 if OKC wins.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code