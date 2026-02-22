Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for USA vs Canada Hockey & Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

The Men’s Ice Hockey showdown between the United States and Canada on February 22 at 8:10 AM ET delivers one of the sport’s most intense international rivalries.

From exciting Winter Olympics action to key economic data releases or major political developments, with Kalshi, there’s always something you can trade on. Each contract is priced in cents, representing the market’s overall estimate of the probability of an event occurring.

Men’s Ice Hockey—USA vs Canada, Feb 22, 8:10 AM ET

The final of the Winter Olympics Men’s Ice Hockey features two powerhouse nations—USA vs Canada—meeting in a high-stakes rivalry, with Kalshi showing Canada as slight favorites at around 54¢ while the United States sits at 48¢.

Canada’s roster, led by superstar Connor McDavid, brings elite speed and offensive creativity, making them a strong threat on the power play and in transition. The United States counters with a deep, balanced lineup headlined by Auston Matthews, whose scoring ability and physical presence give them strong upset potential.

You may find value in player props such as goalscorer markets or total shots on goal, especially given the offensive firepower on both sides. Canada leads significantly in head-to-head meetings, but expect this matchup to be tightly contested, and an overtime outcome could be likely.

Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi transforms major headlines into real trading opportunities. From breaking news to global events, your knowledge and instincts help guide your decisions—so when the world changes, you can turn those moments into meaningful opportunities and potential rewards.

Will Americans receive tariff stimulus checks?

Before 2027 (31%)

Before August (12%)

Before July (9%)

How high will Bitcoin get in February?

Above $80,000.00 (4%)

Above $82,500.00 (3%)

Above $85,000.00 (2%)

On Kalshi, every contract gives you a chance to earn based on your predictions. Prices are listed in cents and reflect the market’s view of an event’s probability. For example, a 30¢ contract suggests a 30% likelihood. If your prediction is correct, the contract settles at $1, and you keep the difference as profit—70¢—after fees. The system offers a simple and transparent way to turn your insights into potential returns.

