Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for UEFA Champions League

Jump on the prediction market bandwagon and get $10 for trading $10 with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. New users in most US states can take advantage of this offer and trade on the various markets Kalshi offers, ranging from sports to politics, finance, and pop culture.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/17/2026

Today, you can earn your $10 Kalshi bonus by trading on a first-leg UEFA Champions League Play-off fixture between Benfica (27¢) and Real Madrid (51¢) at 3:00pm EST. After Benfica shocked Real 4-2 on the final League Phase matchday, the visitors will be out for revenge.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

You’re only minutes away from claiming the Kalshi promo code and getting a $10 bonus. Use the guide below for more detailed instructions:

Sign up for an account on Kalshi’s website or mobile app Put in all of the required information and, when prompted, use the promo code GOALMAX Finish the sign-up process and verify your account before you start trading Deposit at least $10 into your Kalshi account to get started Pick any of the markets Kalshi offers and trade $10 in event outcomes Once you’ve completed all of the steps above, you’ll receive $10 in bonuses to keep trading on the prediction markets

This Kalshi promo code offer is only available to new users (18+) in AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

On Kalshi, there are no traditional odds. As you’re trading on events, and can buy or sell contracts at any time, the outcomes are listed in cents. For instance, a tie is at 24¢ here, which corresponds to a 24 percent implied probability of it occurring.

Champions League Play-off - Benfica vs Real Madrid - 2/17 - 3:00 PM EST

After Jose Mourinho got his first win over his former club a few weeks ago, his Benfica (27¢) host Real Madrid (51¢) once again at the Estadio da Luz at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+). Benfica were vastly superior in that match, which they dramatically won 4-2 to send them to the Play-off.

The hosts have lost only one of their previous 16 games in all competitions. They’ve also been on the scoresheet in eight straight matches. With Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe back for this match, both teams to score (63¢) is a highly likely outcome.

Real have won three straight matches since losing to Benfica last month, but have notable absentees like Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Raul Asencio, and Eder Militao. This is a perfect opportunity for a resurgent Benfica to get another result.

A “No” on Real Madrid to win (50¢) has good value for trading.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

From the next president to the next NCAA Basketball champion, there are hundreds of prediction markets available for trading on Kalshi. Here are some of today’s most intriguing trending markets covering politics, pop culture, and sports:

2028 U.S. Presidential Election winner?

J.D. Vance 24¢

Gavin Newsom 21¢

Marco Rubio 10¢

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 6¢

Who will win Survivor Season 50?

Aubry Bracco 79¢

Cirie Fields 6¢

Jonathan Young 6¢

Men’s College Basketball Champion?

Michigan 18¢

Arizona 14¢

Duke 12¢

Houston 9¢

Florida 8¢

Each outcome on Kalshi has a “Yes” and “No” element. So, if you were to buy a “No” contract on Aubry Bracco to win Survivor, currently at 23¢, you would redeem it for $1.00 if someone else wins.

