Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Prediction Markets

Today’s Premier League London Derby presents a great opportunity for trading, as Tottenham (41¢) host Crystal Palace (33¢) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 3:00pm EST. Tottenham are the favorites, but they remain the only EPL side without a win in 2026.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Before you claim the Kalshi promo code and start trading on sports, politics, financial, and pop culture markets, read the guide below. We’ll help you quickly earn your $10 bonus so you can keep making predictions.

Go to Kalshi’s website by clicking any of the links above, or download the app Next, hit the “Sign Up” button and provide all of the necessary information Before you finish creating your account, enter the promo code GOALMAX Once you submit your account, make sure to follow any verification steps Fund your account with a $10+ deposit once your account is verified Later, purchase $10+ in event contracts on any market Kalshi will send you a $10 bonus to use on more prediction markets once you complete all of the steps above

The promo code can only be applied by new users in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, and DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code on the EPL

Before you purchase your first contract, you’ll notice that all outcomes are listed in terms of ¢ values. The values of either “Yes” or “No” are directly proportional to the probability that the event will occur. That should make claiming your $10 bonus with the Kalshi promo code simpler.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - 3/5 - 3:00 PM EST

With Tottenham (41¢) shockingly just one point outside of the relegation zone, they’ll host Crystal Palace (33¢) in a 3:00pm EST Premier League London Derby (USA Network).

Crystal Palace have impressively lost only one of their last nine away London Derbies. The Eagles were also on their way to getting a result at Manchester United last weekend before Maxence Lacroix’s red card.

Given Lacroix’s suspension, Oliver Glasner should start Chadi Riad and Chris Richards in central defense. Palace could be vulnerable defensively today, and Spurs have been shambolic at the back recently.

Tottenham, winless in ten Premier League games, have conceded two or more goals in eight straight EPL games. Over 2.5 goals (53¢) is appealing in this one.

So too is a “No” on Tottenham to win (60¢). Interim manager Igor Tudor’s press conferences have made abundantly clear how little confidence he has in his squad.

