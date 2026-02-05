Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Mavericks & Political Prediction Markets

On February 5 at 8:30 PM ET, the spotlight turns to the Lone Star State as the San Antonio Spurs face off against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kalshi transforms predictions into tradable contracts, priced in cents to represent the probability of an outcome. For example, a market priced at 60¢ indicates a 60% chance of the event occurring. From thrilling sports showdowns to political developments and worldwide trends, the headlines you follow every day can also become opportunities to profit.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks, Feb 5, 8:30 PM ET

The San Antonio Spurs come in as the clear favorites at 72¢ thanks to their superior record (34‑16) and stronger recent form, while the Dallas Mavericks (19-31) sit well below .500 and have struggled with consistency all season.

The total is set at 224.5 points. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the centerpiece. His combination of scoring, rebounding, and rim protection gives San Antonio a major edge and makes him a top look for points, rebounds, and blocks props. Also, Keldon Johnson has shown he can provide secondary scoring when the Spurs need a punch.

On the Mavericks’ side, Cooper Flagg has been one of the few bright spots with his scoring and hustle, so player‑specific props like over points or rebounds are worth consideration, though Dallas’ overall inefficiency limits upside for many of their offensive props.

Overall, San Antonio’s offensive pace and ability to score efficiently against middling defenses suggest they could cover the -5.5 spread (54¢), while Dallas’ plateaued production and home‑floor pressures might keep total scoring moderate.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Stop watching—start participating. With Kalshi, you can trade on the outcomes of politics, sports, weather, culture, and more, turning every headline into an opportunity.

2028 Democratic nominee for President?

Gavin Newsom (31%)

Kamala Harris (8%)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (8%)

Which companies will be added to the S&P 500 in Q1 of 2026?

Vertiv Holdings (58%)

SoFi (51%)

Ainylam Pharmaceuticals (22%)

On Kalshi, winning contracts pay out $1. If you purchase a contract at 56¢—reflecting a 56% probability—and the event occurs, you’ll earn the full dollar. That means a profit of 44¢ before fees.

