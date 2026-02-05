BetMGM Bonus Code GOAL1550: Get $1550 Bonuses for NBA, & NHL

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will put their five-game winning streak on the line tonight in a 10:00pm EST game against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5). The resurgent Sixers have already taken down two other California teams on this road trip.

NBA - Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers - 2/5 10:00 PM EST

Finally healthy after getting back G Austin Reaves (O/U 15.5 points), the Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at Crypto.com Arena. This is the Lakers’ first home game following an eight-game road trip, in which they went 5-3.

With Reaves back, Luka Doncic, who leads the league in points per game, could actually go under his point total (O/U 32.5) for a fourth time in five games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have beaten four Western Conference opponents in a row, but key Warriors and Clippers players were missing in the Sixers’ wins. The Lakers have beaten the Sixers at home in three consecutive seasons, and that trend should continue tonight.

Bet on the Lakers -3.5 (-110).

NHL - Pittsburgh Penguins vs Buffalo Sabres - 2/5 7:00 PM EST

The Pittsburgh Penguins (+110) head to KeyBank Center to take on the Buffalo Sabres (-135 7:00pm EST (ESPN+). In the first meeting of the season, the Penguins won 4-2 and have averaged 4.5 goals per game in their last four games against the Sabres.

However, the Penguins have allowed 4.3 goals per game since key defender Kris Letang’s injury. Sabres C Tage Thompson (O 1.5 points @ +160) has registered a goal or an assist in 14 of his last 16 appearances.

Thompson is in a prime position to take advantage of a weakened Penguins’ defense. In what could turn into a goalfest, bet on over 6.5 goals (-110).

