Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Knicks & Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi lets you turn every event into a tradable opportunity—whether it’s an exciting NBA game, a major economic release, or a key political decision. Each outcome is represented as a contract priced in cents, reflecting real-time market sentiment and giving you the chance to trade directly on predictions.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks, Mar 1, 1:00 PM ET

The showdown in Madison Square Garden on March 1 pits two of the NBA’s most intriguing teams against each other as the San Antonio Spurs (38-16) trek east to challenge the New York Knicks (35-20) in what could be a statement game for both clubs.

San Antonio has stormed through the Western Conference with a blistering .704 win percentage, riding a wave of momentum that includes a double-digit winning streak and a recent impressive victory over the Sacramento Kings, where they poured in 139 points behind Victor Wembanyama’s 28-point, 15-rebound night.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have been no slouches at home, cruising past top teams and boasting balanced scoring from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, built around a potent 3-point attack and tough interior defense. New York also edged San Antonio earlier in the NBA Cup final, showcasing their ability to rally from deficits and close games strong.

All-time, the Spurs own the better head-to-head record (60-46), and they narrowly beat the Knicks late last year in a thrilling 134-132 tilt where Julian Champagnie hit a franchise-record 11 threes.

This clash promises fireworks and strategic chess matches: Spurs’ rapid pace and elite rim protection versus the Knicks’ disciplined half-court sets and clutch fourth-quarter execution. Expect back-and-forth lead changes, star performances, and a late-game battle that rewards watching every second.

When will DHS receive full-year funding?

Before Apr 1, 2026 (53%)

Before Mar 20, 2026 (32%)

Before Mar 10, 2026 (9%)

Fed decision in March?

Fed maintains rate (96%)

Cut 25bps (4%)

Cut >25bps (1%)

Every Kalshi contract is a chance to put your predictions into play. Prices are shown in cents, representing the market’s view of how likely an event is to occur. A contract trading at 45¢ signals a 45% probability. If the outcome goes your way, the contract settles at $1—and the difference between your entry price and $1 is your profit, minus fees.

