Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Real Madrid vs Benfica & Prediction Markets

New users in most states can sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX for a $10 bonus once they trade $10 to make predictions on any of the thousands of events on Kalshi’s website.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/25/2026

A great option for using the bonus is buying event contracts on the second leg of the Champions League Play-off between Real Madrid (64¢) and Benfica (17¢) at 3:00pm EST. Real hold a 1-0 lead, but will be without Kylian Mbappe for this match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

To start trading on sports, politics, pop culture, and financial markets, follow the guide below to claim the Kalshi promo code:

First, go on Kalshi’s mobile app or sign up on their website using the links above Then, begin entering your personal information and the promo code GOALMAX Complete the account creation process and verify your account, if necessary Now, deposit at least $10 into your account Purchase event contracts worth $10 or more Once you’ve completed all of the steps above, Kalshi will send you $10 in bonuses

Only users (18+) in the following states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC may sign up using this particular offer

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

Every outcome on Kalshi is priced in terms of cents. There are no odds, as you’re trading on an outcome, and you can sell your share at any time. Today, in Real Madrid vs Benfica, a tie is listed at 20¢. Essentially, the implied probability of a tie is 20%.

Champions League Play-off - Real Madrid vs Benfica - 2/25 - 3:00 PM EST

Expect this 3:00pm EST Champions League Play-off match between Real Madrid (64¢) and Benfica (17¢) at the Santiago Bernabeu to be emotionally charged (Paramount+).

Last week, Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni allegedly racially abused Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who scored the game’s only goal. Prestianni is suspended today, and Real will rely heavily on Vini Jr. with Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo out.

Go with a “No” on over 3.5 goals at 58¢, as Real’s will protect their 1-0 lead. With Jude Bellingham also out, don’t expect Los Blancos, who suffered a shock loss to Osasuna last weekend, to attack with much fluidity.

On the other hand, Benfica went just 1-3 on the road in the group stage, and coach Jose Mourinho is subject to a touchline ban. It could be a low-scoring affair today, as a “No” on over 2.5 goals (35¢) also has good value.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi lets you trade on traditional and non-traditional events alike. There’s a massive range of events on their website at any given time, ranging from sports and pop culture to current events and economics. Find some of Kalshi’s latest trending markets below:

How long will Trump speak for at the State of the Union?

105 min or above 65¢

110 min or above 60¢

115 min or above 52¢

120 min or above 42¢

Who will Conor McGregor fight next?

Michael Chandler 42¢

Nate Diaz 22¢

Jorge Masvidal 17¢

Bitcoin price on Friday at 5:00pm EST?

$63,500 or above 62¢

$64,000 or above 55¢

$64,500 or above 47¢

$65,000 or above 41¢

Before you start purchasing your first event contracts, you should be aware that every event on Kalshi has a “Yes” and “No” component. So, you can purchase contracts on either side of an event, and if your prediction is correct, you can redeem each share you purchase at $1.00.

