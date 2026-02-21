Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pistons vs Bulls NBA & Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

With Kalshi, every headline becomes a chance to trade. React in real time, turn your insights into action, and make the biggest games or breaking news more than just entertainment or information. Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to grab your $10 bonus and kickstart your trading journey.

The Detroit Pistons host the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 21 (8:00 PM ET) in an Eastern Conference clash that pits Detroit’s rebuilding roster against a playoff-contending Chicago squad. Expect a high-tempo, competitive game where execution, turnovers, and clutch scoring could decide the outcome.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/21/2026

How to Claim Your $10 Kalshi Bonus

Register in Minutes – Sign up on Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to get started fast. Complete Your Profile – Add your basic details like name, email, and password to set up your account. Apply GOALMAX – Enter promo code GOALMAX during signup to qualify for your $10 bonus. Verify & Unlock Access – Confirm your email to gain full access to the platform. Fund Your Account – Deposit funds and trade at least $10 in available contracts. Claim Your Bonus – Your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Start Trading Big Moments – Dive into prediction markets across sports, politics, finance, and global events—where every headline is a chance to profit.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Whether it’s a thrilling college basketball matchup, a major economic report, or breaking political news, you can trade on it. Every contract is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s collective view on how likely an event is to happen.

NBA—Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls, Feb 21, 8:00 PM ET

The Pistons head into this Eastern Conference showdown as favorites. Kalshi shows Detroit to win at 80¢, with the Chicago Bulls sitting roughly 23¢ as underdogs.

Detroit (41–13) have been among the top teams in the league, led by Cade Cunningham’s elite scoring and playmaking, and have shown strong recent form and defensive effort that helps keep games competitive.

Chicago (about 24–32) have been inconsistent and lean more on perimeter shooting and guard play, tempered by recent roster changes that could impact their chemistry.

Expect Detroit to control this matchup — they’ve held the upper hand in head‑to‑head play and have the deeper roster — but the Bulls’ outside shooting and pace can keep things close, and the total ball game could go either way depending on tempo and efficiency.

Kalshi Prediction Markets

With Kalshi, every headline turns into a chance to play and profit. From breaking news to global events, your insights and instincts fuel your moves—so when the world makes waves, you can ride them into real opportunities and potential gains.

Texas Democratic Senate nominee?

James Talarico (70%)

Jasmine Crockett (29%)

Colin Alfred (1%)

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet (77%)

Leonardo DiCaprio (10%)

Michael B. Jordan (8%)

On Kalshi, each contract is an opportunity to earn. The price, shown in cents, represents the market’s estimate of how likely an event is—so a contract at 40¢ signals a 40% chance. If your call comes true, the contract pays $1, letting you keep the difference as profit (minus fees). It’s a straightforward, clear way to turn knowledge and predictions into potential rewards.

