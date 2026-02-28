Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Leeds vs Man City Predictions & Trading

Start trading on events after using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX for a $10 bonus. Once you sign up on Kalshi, claim the promo code, and purchase $10 worth of event contracts, you will receive a no-strings-attached $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/28/2026

The main event in the Premier League today is a 12:30pm EST match between Leeds United (18¢) and Manchester City (62¢) at Elland Road. Title-chasers City are on a five-game winning streak overall, but Leeds have lost only two of their previous 16 games, in all competitions.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Don’t wait any longer to claim your $10 bonus on Kalshi. Read the steps below and follow them closely to earn your bonus in mere minutes by trading on outcomes in sports, pop culture, finance, politics, and more:

Head to Kalshi’s website by using the links provided, or download the app on your mobile device New users should then begin making an account and provide all of the required data Before completing the account creation process, use the promo code GOALMAX Verify your account, then deposit at least $10 using the payment method of your choice Next, pick any market(s) on Kalshi to purchase $10+ worth of event contracts on After all of the above steps are completed, you’ll receive a $10 bonus

While Kalshi is available in all 50 states, you may only claim this promo code if you are located in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

On Kalshi, all events are listed with cent values, not odds. That’s because you’re purchasing a contract and not making a traditional bet. So, a draw in today’s Leeds vs Man City match is listed at 22¢, which corresponds with its implied probability of happening (22%).

Premier League - Leeds United vs Manchester City - 2/28 - 12:30 PM EST

Following back-to-back away draws, against Chelsea and Aston Villa, Leeds United (18¢) host second-placed Manchester City (62¢) in a 12:30pm EST Premier League match at Elland Road (NBC).

Leeds have managed at least one point in 12 of their previous 14 Premier League matches and have scored in 10 of their past 11 at Elland Road. Meanwhile, Man City hasn’t managed to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League since New Year’s Day.

Buy a yes contract on both teams to score (58¢). After all, the reverse fixture finished 3-2 to Man City.

Pep Guardiola recently moved Nico O’Reilly from left back to midfield, and the Man City youngster has scored three times in his last two Premier League games.

While over 2.5 goals (60¢) should be scored, there’s not great value in it. Over 3.5 goals (37¢) looks more appealing.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi is not a sportsbook; it’s a prediction market platform with a huge range of outcomes to trade on. Some of the recent trending markets in sports, politics, and pop culture are below. In sports, you can trade on individual games and future outcomes alike.

Pro Baseball Champion?

LA Dodgers 32¢

Seattle 13¢

NY Yankees 9¢

NY Mets 7¢

Who will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028?

Gavin Newsom 90¢

Kamala Harris 63¢

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 54¢

Stephen A. Smith 26¢

Scream 7 Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Above 40 50¢

Above 45 18¢

Above 50 9¢

Traders on Kalshi should note that every outcome has both a “Yes” and “No” element on which you can trade. The prices of the “Yes” and “No” most often add up to $1.00. So, if you buy a contract on either side of an event, you can redeem it for $1.00 if your prediction is right.

