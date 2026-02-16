Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Houston vs Iowa CBB & Political Prediction Markets

The college basketball spotlight shines on February 16 at 9:00 PM ET as the Houston Cougars face off against the Iowa State Cyclones in a high-stakes Big 12 clash. Both teams enter this matchup with momentum and postseason aspirations, making it one of the most anticipated games of the week.

With Kalshi, real-world events are now prediction markets you can trade. Each contract is priced in cents, and that price reflects the market’s collective belief in an outcome.

CBB—Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones, Feb 16, 9:00 PM ET

The No. 3 Houston Cougars travel to Ames to face the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones in what could decide the top of the Big 12 standings. Houston enters around 21–3 overall (8–3 Big 12), riding the nation’s best defensive efficiency, allowing barely 58 points per game. Iowa State (19–5, 8–3 Big 12) counters with one of the most disruptive home defenses in the country at Hilton Coliseum.

Kalshi lists Houston as a slight 2.5-point road favorite with the total hovering near 132.5, signaling a grinder between two elite defensive units. Houston win is trading at 44¢ while Iowa St. is trading at 58¢.

The trading angle leans toward the under, given both teams rank top-10 nationally in defensive efficiency and play at controlled tempos, but if backing a side, Houston’s physical rebounding edge and late-game execution make them attractive in a tight spread.

Expect a possession-by-possession battle where every turnover and offensive rebound could swing both the cover and the total.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Don’t just watch the world unfold—trade on it. With Kalshi, every moment becomes a market, whether it’s a buzzer‑beater in college hoops, a political decision, or even tomorrow’s forecast.

Which party will win the U.S. Senate?

Republican Party (61%)

Democratic Party (39%)

Who will attend the State of the Union?

Barron Trump (56%)

Nick Shirley (53%)

Ilhan Omar (43%)

On Kalshi, every winning contract pays out $1. The price you pay reflects the market’s view of the probability. For instance, buying a contract at 40¢ signals a 40% chance of that outcome occurring. If the event happens, you’ll receive the full $1 payout—netting a 60¢ profit before fees.

