bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Houston vs Iowa State, & FA Cup

On February 16, sports fans have a thrilling lineup with college basketball’s Houston Cougars battling the Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 PM ET. Be sure to catch the FA Cup action as Macclesfield FC takes on Brentford earlier in the day at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Access the Promo Hub – Head to bet365’s secure promotions page to begin. Register & Apply GOALBET – Create your account, verify you’re 21+, and enter the bonus code. Make a Qualifying Deposit – Fund your account with at least $10 to activate the offer. Place Your First Wager – Bet $5 or more at odds of –500 or longer to get started. Receive Your Bonus – Once that initial bet settles, win or lose, $150 in Bonus Bets will be added to your account. Enjoy the Action – Use your Bonus Bets across college basketball showdowns, EPL battles, Winter Olympics highlights, and more, with extra momentum behind every play.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Feel the rush with bet365’s Safety Net offer—your first bet comes with protection up to $1,000. If that opening play misses, your stake is instantly returned as bonus bets, keeping the momentum alive and giving you another shot to chase the win.

FA Cup—Macclesfield FC vs Brentford, Feb 16, 2:30 PM ET

This matchup sets up as a classic cup tie between a lower-division underdog and a Premier League side expected to control possession and tempo. Brentford should dominate the ball and create sustained pressure, making the away win and Brentford -1.5 handicap attractive angles given the gap in squad depth and attacking quality.

Total bettors may look toward Over 2.5 goals, especially if Brentford score early and force Macclesfield to open up, though cup ties can sometimes start cautiously. If you expect Brentford to rotate but still manage the game professionally, Brentford to win to nil is another market worth consideration, particularly if Macclesfield struggle to generate consistent chances against top-flight opposition.

CBB—Houston Cougars vs Iowa State Cyclones, Feb 16, 9:00 PM ET

This Big 12 showdown is lined as a tight battle with Iowa State (22-3, 9-3 Conf) around -2.5 favorites, a total near 134.5, and the Cyclones about -135 on the moneyline (Houston roughly +115).

Iowa State’s dominant home form at Hilton Coliseum is the key factor behind the short spread, as their defensive pressure and transition scoring tend to spike in Ames, while Houston (23-2, 11-1 Conf) brings its trademark physical half-court defense and slow tempo that often drags opponents into grinder-style games.

The betting angle largely hinges on pace: if Iowa State successfully speeds things up, laying the short number at home makes sense; if Houston controls tempo and limits second-chance points, the value leans toward the underdog and potentially the Under 134.5, especially given both teams’ top-tier defensive efficiency.

