BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for Houston vs Iowa State, & Barcelona

In a top-five NCAA basketball Monday Night showdown, #3 Houston heads on the road for a 9:00pm EST game against #5 Iowa State (-2.5). The Cyclones are a perfect 14-0 at home this season and are coming off a dominant victory over Kansas.

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 2/16/2026

Before Houston vs Iowa State, new users can claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500 to get a 20% First Deposit Match up to $1500 in bonuses. Over in Spain, at 3:00pm EST, Barcelona are also in action in La Liga at Catalan rivals Girona.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code GOALMAX1500

Before you sign up and place your first bet on BetMGM, read the step-by-step guide below. Once you do so, it will be easy to claim the 20% first deposit match with the BetMGM bonus code.

Download the BetMGM app or navigate to their website and start the sign-up process Answer all of the prompts and provide any requested information, along with the bonus code GOALMAX1500 After your account is set up and verified, make your first deposit of $10+ Once you’ve funded your account, BetMGM will match 20% your first deposit as bonus bets (max $1500) The bonus bets have no withdrawable cash value Bets expire seven days after you receive them and are subject to a playthrough requirement before winnings are withdrawable

New users 21+ who are located in the following US states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, WY may claim this BetMGM bonus offer

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NCAA Basketball - #3 Houston vs #5 Iowa State - 2/16 9:00 PM ET

Points could be hard to come by as #3 Houston and #5 Iowa State (-2.5) meet in Ames, IA at 9:00pm EST (ESPN). Both teams rank in the top five in the nation in defensive efficiency, and Houston gives up the fewest points per game (61.3).

Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars, on a six-game winning streak, play at one of the slowest paces in the country, and they’ll look to slow things down tonight. That’ll be easier said than done, as Iowa State is 14-0 at home this season.

Unders have been trending in both teams’ recent games. The under is 5-0 in Houston’s last five games and has hit in Iowa State’s previous three. I recommend under 134.5 points (-110) here.

La Liga - Girona vs Barcelona - 2/16 3:00 PM ET

Following their biggest loss of the season, Barcelona (-250) make the short trip to Girona (+525) looking to retake first place in La Liga. Today’s match at Estadi Montilivi kicks off at 3:00pm EST (ESPN2).

Shorthanded Barcelona fell 4-0 to Atletico Madrid last week in the first leg of the Copa del Rey Semifinal, but they’ve won each of their past three La Liga games. Star winger Lamine Yamal (+130 to score) has been on target in each of those wins.

While they should emerge victorious, this shouldn't be an easy game for Barça. Girona have lost only one of their previous six games while conceding just 0.7 times per game. Take Barcelona and under 3.5 goals at +190 SGP odds.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers