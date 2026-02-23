Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Everton vs Manchester United EPL Trading

New users who sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade $10 on event outcomes will receive a $10 bonus that they can use on any market. Start trading on sports, politics, and pop culture events on Kalshi and put your prediction skills to the test.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

One of those markets is a 3:00pm EST Premier League showdown between Everton (25¢) and Manchester United (53¢). United have secured four wins in five EPL matches under interim coach Michael Carrick and have been playing more fluidly as of late.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Before you start making predictions on Kalshi, consult the guide below to easily and quickly claim the Kalshi promo code:

Head over to Kalshi’s website or download the app to begin creating your account Complete all of the required fields and make sure to enter the promo code GOALMAX After finishing the sign-up process, verify your account to get started Deposit $10+ into your Kalshi account Next, trade $10+ worth of contracts on any event(s) on Kalshi’s website Once you’ve done all of the steps above, you’ll secure a $10 bonus

You are eligible to use the Kalshi promo code if you are a new user who is 18 or older and located in: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, or DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

When you purchase an event contract on Kalshi, you’ll notice that all prices are listed in cents. For example, a tie in the Everton vs Manchester United game is listed at 25¢. The cent value is directly proportional to the implied probability of 25%.

Premier League - Everton vs Manchester United - 2/23 - 3:00 PM EST

No team has picked up more points than Manchester United (53¢) over the previous five Premier League matches. The Red Devils are going for a fifth win in six games when they head to Hill Dickinson Stadium for a 3:00pm EST matchup with Everton (25¢) on USA Network.

Incredibly, Manchester United haven’t kept a clean sheet away from home this season. Everton haven’t been much better at keeping their opponents at bay, as their last clean sheet at Hill Dickinson was in December.

There’s quite a good chance that both teams score (60¢) today. Everton are only missing Jack Grealish from an attack that has scored in five consecutive matches. Meanwhile, the in-form Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes are both available for United.

An even better market to trade on than BTTS is over 2.5 goals (57¢). United’s previous five away matches have averaged 3.2 goals.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi has thousands of prediction markets in sports, pop culture, economics, politics, and more. Some of the markets with the highest trading volume in recent days are listed below:

Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn 54¢

Stellan Skarsgard 25¢

Benicio Del Toro 8¢

NBA MVP Winner?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 55¢

Nikola Jokic 26¢

Cade Cunningham 15¢

Who Will Attend the State of the Union?

Neil Gorsuch 66¢

George Santos 62¢

Barron Trump 43¢

Ketanji Brown Jackson 37¢

When you buy a contract on a Kalshi event, you have the option to purchase a “Yes” or “No” contract. The prices above are listed for “Yes” events, so if you were to purchase a contract on Nikola Jokic to win NBA MVP at 26¢ and he does so, you could redeem it at $1.00.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code