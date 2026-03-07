Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Clippers vs Grizzlies & Prediction Markets

Trade on the hardwood action tonight and get $10 in bonuses thanks to the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX. Do more than watch and get rewarded as the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies face off on March 7 at 8:00 PM ET, two teams with very different trajectories but equally high stakes.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Forget traditional betting—on Kalshi, you’re trading contracts that predict real outcomes, from who wins the game to how the action unfolds. Every play becomes a market, and every fan becomes a participant in shaping the story. With the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX, you’ll snag a $10 bonus to dive right into prediction markets while following one of tonight’s most intriguing matchups.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/7/2026

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Step Into the Action with Kalshi! Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to instantly claim your $10 bonus and start trading prediction markets across sports, politics, finance, and global events.

Getting started is easy:

Quick Sign-Up – Register on Kalshi via web or mobile in seconds. Secure Your Account – Enter your details and create a password. Apply GOALMAX – Use the promo code during signup to lock in your bonus. Verify & Activate – Confirm your email to gain full access. Deposit & Trade – Fund your account with $10+ and buy your first contracts (at least $10 worth). Bonus Delivered – Your $10 bonus is automatically credited once requirements are met. Explore the Markets – From NBA action to global headlines, trade across sports, politics, and finance—all in one powerful platform

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

From straight winners to player props, Kalshi transforms every moment into a market. Instead of just watching, you’re trading contracts that move with the game. As momentum shifts, prices adjust in real time—giving you the chance to jump in, cash out, or reposition on the fly. It’s a fast-paced, trader-style experience that keeps you connected to every play and every outcome.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies, Mar 7, 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles enters at around 30–31, still fighting for Western Conference playoff positioning, while Memphis has struggled to a 23–38 record amid injuries and roster instability.

The Clippers (66¢) will lean heavily on their star player, Kawhi Leonard, while new acquisitions like Garland and Mathurin figure to play a big role. When healthy, Los Angeles remains one of the league’s more balanced teams, capable of scoring efficiently while defending multiple positions. Memphis (36¢), meanwhile, continues to rely on committee to get the job done. However, Memphis has had difficulty maintaining consistency, particularly on defense and the glass.

Los Angeles enters as the stronger side on paper, and markets give the Clippers roughly a two-thirds implied chance of winning. The key matchup will be whether Memphis can push the tempo and force turnovers against a veteran Clippers lineup that prefers a slower half-court game.

Traders may look toward Clippers straight win or spread plays, while Cam Spencer points props could be attractive given his recent strength. If the Clippers control the pace and limit transition opportunities, Los Angeles has a strong chance to secure a valuable road win.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi offers a dynamic way to engage with the stories shaping the day across finance, politics, and global events.

Texas Republican Senate nominee?

John Cornyn (Yes: 85¢, No: 16¢)

Ken Paxton (Yes: 16¢, No: 86¢)

CPI year-over-year in May?

Exactly 2.8% (Yes: 25¢, No: 76¢)

Exactly 2.9% (Yes: 17¢, No: 85¢)

Exactly 3.0% (Yes: 19¢, No: 86¢)

Every Kalshi contract is a direct way to act on your expectations. Buy in at 45¢ (a 45% implied probability based on market sentiment), and if the event occurs, the contract settles at $1—meaning you pocket the difference (55¢ per contract), minus small fees. If the event doesn’t happen, the contract settles at $0, and your loss is capped at the upfront amount you paid.

