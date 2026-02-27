Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions & Trading

New traders in the vast majority of states can sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to unlock a $10 bonus after they’ve purchased $10 worth of event contracts.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Verified: 3/1/2026

An 11:30am EST Arsenal (61¢) vs Chelsea (18¢) Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium is just about as high-stakes as it gets. Arsenal will look to widen the gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester City in this London Derby by securing a victory.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Join the millions of users on Kalshi in making predictions on real-world events by claiming the promo code GOALMAX. Follow along below with our step-by-step guide to get your $10 bonus after trading $10+ on event contracts:

First, download the Kalshi app on your smartphone or go to Kalshi’s website Then, sign up for an account by entering all of the required personal information Before you complete your sign-up, enter the promo code GOALMAX when prompted Confirm your account and make a first deposit of $10+ After your account is funded, purchase $10+ of event contracts on any market You’ll then unlock the $10 bonus, which can also be used on any of Kalshi’s prediction markets

Here is a list of states where you may claim the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX from: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

One of the first things you’ll notice on Kalshi is that event outcomes are listed in terms of cents. Each value corresponds to the implied probability of an event occurring. If you’re more familiar with betting instead of prediction markets, you can change the display to traditional odds.

Premier League - Arsenal vs Chelsea - 3/1 - 11:30 AM EST

In their second London Derby in as many weeks, Arsenal (61¢) take on Chelsea (18¢) at the Emirates Stadium at 11:30am EST (NBCSN). The Gunners thrashed rivals Tottenham 4-1 last weekend in a much-needed victory.

Arsenal can’t afford any slip-ups in another title race with Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s men have won four straight matches against Chelsea at the Emirates, and Blues defender Wesley Fofana is suspended.

The flip side of that is Arsenal have dropped seven points from winning positions in 2026 alone. Chelsea’s midfield three of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer is also healthy now.

Still, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz should return, adding an attacking punch for the Gunners. In any case, Arsenal should grab a fifth straight win over Chelsea at the Emirates.

If they cut out individual errors, they may also win by over 1.5 goals (36¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi’s prediction markets cover quite a lot of ground. You’re not limited to making trades on Premier League action; you can purchase event contracts on all major sports, politics, economics, and pop culture. Here are some of the trending markets on Kalshi’s site as of late:

Pro Baseball Batting Average Leader

Luis Arraez 21¢

Jacob Wilson 10¢

Aaron Judge 9¢

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 8¢

Maine Democratic Senate nominee?

Graham Platner 79¢

Janet Mills 21¢

CPI year-over-year in May?

Exactly 2.7% 22¢

Exactly 2.8% 19¢

Exactly 2.9% 23¢

Exactly 3.0% 18¢

On every event on Kalshi, you can bet on either “Yes” or “No”. The prices of the two sides of every event should add up to, or be close to, $1.00. If your prediction is right, you can redeem each contract you purchase for $1.00 apiece.

