Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Kings vs 76ers Trading

The Sacramento Kings face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET in the NBA, where the Kings’ high-octane offense will be tested against the 76ers’ defensive strength and star power.

How to Activate Your $10 Bonus on Kalshi

Sign Up: Visit Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to begin registration. Set Up Your Profile: Provide your name, email, and password to create your account. Enter Promo Code: Enter GOAL in the promo field to activate your $10 bonus. Verify Your Account: Confirm your email and finish the setup process. Add Funds: Deposit at least $1 and trade a minimum of $10 in contracts (sports, politics, and more). Unlock Your Bonus: Once verified and eligible, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Start Trading: Use your bonus on NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi transforms forecasting into real trading by turning every prediction into a contract you can buy or sell, with prices displayed in cents to represent the probability of an outcome. For instance, a market priced at 45¢ signals a 45% chance of that result.

As games unfold, elections near, or economic indicators shift, these prices move dynamically in real time. Whether it’s NBA matchups, UEFA Europa League battles, political developments, or global trends, Kalshi creates a marketplace where headlines can turn into profit lines.

NBA—Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers, Jan 29, 7:00 PM ET

This matchup sees Philadelphia installed as a strong home favorite, with the 76ers around 81¢ for a straight up, while the Kings sit near 22¢ as road underdogs. The spread is set at 11.5 points in favor of Philadelphia, reflecting the gap in consistency and defensive execution between the sides, while the total (Over/Under) is posted around 227.5 points.

Traders will like the 76ers -11.5 (52¢), expecting Philly to control the pace and dominate the paint, while Sacramento backers may prefer the Kings +points (51¢) if they can push tempo and hit threes. The Under 227.5 (49¢) may pay if the game slows into half-court possessions, though a fast start could quickly bring the Over into play.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi reshapes the way you engage with the world—turning observation into action. Rather than simply watching events unfold, you can trade contracts linked to outcomes in politics, markets, and culture. Each headline becomes a chance to leverage your insights, transforming predictions into potential rewards.

Who will be the next governor of California?

Eric Swalwell (38%)

Matt Mahan (37%)

Tom Steyer (7%)

Number of rate cuts in 2026?

Exactly 2 cuts (23%)

Exactly 3 cuts (22%)

Exactly 4 cuts (16%)

Kalshi makes trading straightforward: each winning contract pays out $1. For example, if you purchase at 73¢—reflecting a 73% probability—and the event happens, you’ll collect the full dollar, earning a 27¢ profit before fees.

