Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Bucks vs Wizards & NHL

On January 29, sports fans can enjoy a packed slate of action as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards in an unusual NBA crossover at 7:00 PM ET. As the NBA tips off, the NHL also delivers a classic rivalry when the Philadelphia Flyers battle the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET. Earlier in the day, at 3:00 PM ET, the UEFA Europa League pits Celtic against FC Utrecht.

NHL—Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins, Jan 29, 7:00 PM ET

Boston’s David Pastrnak is a strong goal/point prop option given his high scoring and consistent point production this season. Morgan Geekie also profiles well for goals or points, especially if he stays alongside Pastrnak on a productive Bruins line.

For the Flyers, Travis Konecny could hit a goal or point prop after his recent hat trick and strong offensive workload, even if Philly has struggled defensively. Trevor Zegras is another Philly player to consider for assists or points, thanks to his team-leading production. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman for Boston may see plenty of shots and could be a good save total play if the Flyers push offensively.

NBA—Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards, Jan 29, 3:00 PM ET

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to a calf injury, Bucks secondary stars should see more opportunity, making Ryan Rollins points + assists, or Myles Turner rebounds props appealing as they’ve been leading Milwaukee’s production in recent games.

Bobby Portis could be in line for a double-double prop with both points and boards if Washington’s interior defense struggles, given his consistent rebounding and scoring. AJ Green might hit an over on three-pointers made if he gets hot from deep, as he’s shown good shooting splits this season.

On the Wizards’ side, Alex Sarr has been a key contributor and could be worth a points + rebounds prop, though his status is questionable with illness. Kyshawn George could provide value for points + assists if he carries offensive responsibilities in a lower-pressure matchup.

