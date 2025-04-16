Get three Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Wednesday's 3:00pm EDT Champions clash (04/16).

Inter vs Bayern Munich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Bayern Munich

Inter or draw and both teams to score @ +136 with bet365

Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

Thomas Muller Over 1.5 Shots @ -125 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of bet365 & BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter’s Home Form Should See Them Through

Getting a result in the away leg of this tie was absolutely huge for I Nerazzurri. They’ve always been confident on home turf, but things could have gone wrong at the Allianz Arena. They made sure that wasn’t the case, and now just need to avoid defeat in the second leg.

Not losing at the San Siro is something they’ve been very good at. While they haven’t won every game on home soil this season, they have won all of their last nine there - scoring 21 times in the process. You have to go back to September to find their most recent defeat there.

Bayern are likely to put up a fight, you’d expect, and it’s rare for them not to score - even when they lose. Only two teams have kept them out in the last 26 matches, and their away form has been generally very good. Our Inter vs Bayern Munich predictions suggest we should expect another close tie.

Inter vs Bayern Munich Bet 1: Inter or draw and both teams to score @ +136 with bet365

Harry Kane’s Moment to Shine

He’s still waiting on his first major trophy, but there’s no doubt Harry Kane’s spell in Germany has been successful on a personal level. With 34 goals in 41 games this season in various competitions, the England captain has been in excellent form.

The 31-year-old didn’t score in the first leg or against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, but got four in four before that. He’s scored seven since the start of March, and will be desperate to play his part in Italy. There’s no doubt that Inzaghi will be extremely wary of the threat that he poses.

At the other end, Lautaro Martinez has showcased his quality all season, and you definitely wouldn’t rule out another goal here. Bayern are the ones that need to attack, however, they’re the ones chasing. Therefore, Vincent Kompany’s men will need to start strong.

Inter vs Bayern Munich Bet 2: Harry Kane as anytime goalscorer @ +150 with bet365

An Explosive Finish for Muller

Possibly one of the greatest players in Bayern’s history, Thomas Muller is back starting for the Bavarians, and set to tear it up in one of his final outings in the Champions League.

The wizened German, former World Cup and Champions League winner is leaving the club at the end of the season, no doubt eager to go out with a bang.

He turned up for the side in his Der Klassiker, Bayern vs Dortmund, over the weekend, assisting and targeting the goal no less than four times in this outing.

The 35 year old clearly hasn’t forgotten where he left his shooting boots, and with his boyhood club trailing he will be eager to target the goal as they strive to get back into the match.

Last season, last Champions League outing? On the biggest of stages, one of Bavaria’s favorite sons will wish to leave them with one final memory.

Inter vs Bayern Munich Bet 3: Thomas Muller Over 1.5 Shots @ -125 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Not many would have expected Inter Milan to go to the Allianz Arena and get a result, let alone win. That’s exactly what they did thanks to Davide Frattesi’s late goal. Simone Inzaghi’s men are on course for the Serie A title, and are unbeaten in 12 - they won’t be easy to stop.

Bayern Munich have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They’re six points clear in the Bundesliga, but they stumbled in Italy and have won only four of their last seven across all competitions. They’ve lost only four away games all season, however.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Bayern Munich

Inter Expected Lineup: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto, Thuram, Martinez

Bayern Munich Expected Lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Min-Jae, Dier, Stanisic, Goretzka, Kimmich, Olise, Guerreiro, Sane, Kane