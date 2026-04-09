FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 NFL Bonus Cash for Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans - 09/15

Prime time NFL football is regaining its rep as a thrill ride rather than a sleep aid. Can the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep The Shield’s late-night momentum going with a fun game from Space City? Follow the preview scroll below for odds on a Monday night NFL doubleheader.

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How to claim the FanDuel promo code

NFL fans who register with FanDuel in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can unlock $300 in bonus bets.

Here's how to get started:

Visit the FanDuel landing page via the link above Verify your account details Deposit $5 or more into your sportsbook account Place a $5 wager on any market, at any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash Bonus bets must be used within 7 days

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

Extra winnings are on the line for new registering bettors, with the FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer for this evening’s NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

Sportsbooks haven’t been shy to cast NFL and NCAA road teams as betting favorites this summer. But the spread for tonight’s first of two Monday Night Football games have the home-field advantage of the Houston Texans written all over them. Houston’s (-2.5) point spread and (-145) moneyline market reveal that if the Texans met tonight’s rival on neutral turf, it would be a deadlock.

The 0-1 Houston Texans play host to the 1-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. EST this evening. Tampa Bay began the new season with an unorthodox road win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Houston Texans lost 14-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in spite of RB Nick Chubb’s nice Week 1. Spectators can turn to free TV and cable to see ABC and ESPN airings of tonight’s action.

NFL analysts saw plenty to dislike in each starting QB’s performance, leading to tonight’s cautious O/U player-prop lines on Baker Mayfield of Tampa Bay and C.J. Stroud of Houston. Both teams could also lament not having enough breakaway WR threats for any player to draw a “longest catch” O/U line of more than 24 yards. Tampa’s youngster Emeka Egbuka had a tremendous day for the Buccaneers on the boundary in Week 1, but Houston’s receivers all fell short of 40 yards.

Wide receiver Mike Evans of Tampa is a (+105) pick to post more than O/U (68.5) combined yards.

It’s notable that the early MNF game’s overall O/U point total is (42.5), a reasonably healthy number for two teams whose offenses are expected to take a dive due to inaccurate passing and average run blocking. NFL bookmakers know that an early-season game in nice weather is a purveyor of more points than the Buccaneers and Texans might manufacture on a windy November evening.

Tonight’s late game is expected to come with more offense. There’s an O/U (46.5) Las Vegas total on a game involving Sin City’s home team, when the Las Vegas Raiders play host to QB Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at 10 p.m. EST. The L.A. Chargers are (-3.5) road favorites over the Silver & Black. Bolts head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest project defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in both of the AFC West rivals’ matchups of 2024.

QB Geno Smith once again showed promise as the Raiders’ starting quarterback in Week 1, drawing a healthy O/U (244.5) pass yardage prop betting line for tonight’s late game after carrying Vegas to its 20-13 debut win over New England. The Raiders barely tried to run the pigskin against the Patriots, relying on Smith to generate offense and protect the ball, in spite of one INT.

Herbert’s prop betting lines against the Raiders are more prodigious, asking FanDuel bettors to pick Over/Under on a line of (254.5) passing yards in tonight’s MNF clash. Strangely, the Raiders’ top rushing option Ashton Jeanty leads RB prop betting numbers with a line of O/U (68.5) yards.

Skeptical “under” bettors would point out that Vegas’ debut rush total was only 56 yards. WR Ladd McConkey of the Chargers is forecast to produce O/U (71.5) yards receiving.

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