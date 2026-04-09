The Green Bay Packers are field-goal favorites over the Washington Commanders in tonight's prime time NFL kickoff. With nothing but entertaining stand-alone night games on the ledger so far, do FanDuel Sportsbook's tight odds portend another barnburner tonight at Lambeau Field?

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The FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer adds extra winnings on wagers of any size, ahead of tonight’s NFL matchup in Wisconsin between the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers have a mighty tough opponent for tonight's Thursday Night Football game against the visiting Washington Commanders, set to air on FOX and NBC regional affiliates at 8:15 p.m. EST.

But sportsbooks don't seem to care any more than Cheeseheads do, giving the Packers a field-goal favorite's line to defeat visiting quarterback Jayden Daniels and the 1-1 Commanders.

Green Bay impressed the NFL's oddsmakers with a "commanding" 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions in last Sunday's regular season debut. The Packers absorbed a ton of short-range passes completed by opposing QB Jared Goff while simply stifling the athletic Lions on the ground.

QB Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers is getting slightly better Over/Under player-prop lines at FanDuel than is Daniels for tonight's clash. That's a heady compliment given to Love, who remains a developing young signal-caller for the Packers.

Daniels led Washington to a fantastic playoff run last season, a quarterback who is seasoned beyond his years and as calm as a monk during every play.

Daniels can't draw better than (+120) FanDuel odds to throw more than O/U (1.5) TD passes against the Packers, while Love is selling at a firm (-102) price to throw for multiple touchdown strikes.

Green Bay's home audience will be a noisy nuisance for Daniels and the Commanders. NFL diehards will still wonder if Green Bay's (-176) odds to win aren't inflated due to the Packers' national fan base, and also due to the bad feelings toward Washington from many fan clubs of the nation.

Washington's players tend to be invigorated by how much the franchise is despised.

RB Josh Jacobs of Green Bay has a big lead in FanDuel's rush yards speculation at O/U (78.5).

Those who prefer college football can find a home team at far cheaper odds than the favored Green Bay Packers tonight. ESPN serves up one of its patented Thursday night Atlantic Coast battles between Wake Forest and NC State, set for a head start over The Shield at 7:30 p.m. EST.

NC State is a touchdown favorite at FanDuel in spite of a poor record in games at Wake Forest. Bettors may be misled into wagering on inflated NC State odds because the Wolfpack's 2-0 debut has looked so much more impressive than Wake Forest's 2-0 start against a couple of FCS schools.

But both of NC State's games have been at home so far. We'll see if they take the show on the road.

FanDuel's prop bets offer a generous (+3300) line on both teams scoring TDs in Quarter 1.

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