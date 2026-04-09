It was the great Super Bowl that never was. The Philadelphia Eagles were never scratched by the Kansas City Chiefs in a February fracas that put a hold on KC's championship dynasty. The NFL champion Eagles will try to conquer the Chiefs again, with Taylor Swift watching, this afternoon.

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How to Claim the FanDuel promo Code

Players who register with FanDuel in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can unlock $300 in bonus bets.

How to claim the offer:

Visit the FanDuel landing page via the link above Verify your account details Deposit $5 or more into your sportsbook account Place a $5 wager on any market, at any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash Bonus bets must be used within 7 days

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

This afternoon’s NFL showdown between Philadelphia and Kansas City comes with an added boost from FanDuel Sportsbook, potential $300 bonus cash added to Sunday betting wins of $5 or more.

Vince Lombardi wrote in Run to Daylight, "You know the scoreboard doesn't tell the story … which is why football is a game for madmen."

Something similar can be said about today's FanDuel odds on the Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Philadelphia Eagles, set to play a Super Bowl LIX rematch broadcast nationally on the FOX network from Arrowhead Stadium at 4:25 p.m. EST.

Philadelphia's (-114) odds and Kansas City's (-106) odds to win at FanDuel Sportsbook can't begin to tell the story. In fact, they seem to imply that 2025's Super Bowl between the two teams was a close one.

That wasn't the case at all. Philly's early bomb on a 4th-down-and-1 showed that the "Tush Push" wasn't all Jalen Hurts' team had to offer in the clutch. Following a penalty flag that got Caesars Superdome referees heat from NFL headquarters, the Eagles won handily 40-22.

There's no reason to think Kansas City won't do better against Philadelphia this afternoon, with a less banged-up Pat Mahomes at quarterback.

Mahomes and Hurts can be found with almost identical player-prop odds on completing the longest pass in today's game, reflecting the game odds that are nearly matching on each Super Bowl rival to win a contest with an O/U (46.5) point total line.

Wait, why isn't there an "NCAA"-style point spread for an NFL game between two great offenses like the Chiefs and Eagles, in fine weather early in the season? After all, the Eagles-Chiefs matchup still tallied 62 points in a ragged championship game.

The Chiefs' defense was embarrassed by the L.A. Chargers in Week 1, so much so that bookies think Andy Reid's crack unit will roar back in a speculative handicap. Less "speculative" was the Eagles' second-half shutout of Dallas.

In a weird twist, no Kansas City or Philadelphia rushers or receivers are forecasted to net close to 75 total yards in the prop betting lines at FanDuel. A.J. Brown of Philly has the only Total Yards forecast that comes close to 60 yards at O/U (59.5). It's an ensemble cast for both clubs.

The line on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce's longest reception in the game is O/U (17.5). You don't have to pay attention to know if you've won the "over." Just listen for Taylor's shouting.

In other NFL odds at FanDuel today, the lines are actually giving credit to the sun for shining, and for teams to be able to rack up plenty of points before the skies turn cold and windy.

Jacksonville and Cincinnati have an O/U (49.5) point total line for a 1 p.m. EST regional broadcast on CBS, something that you couldn't have imagined for a Jaguars-Bengals game until after Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow finished developing as deadly gunslingers for the Jags and the Bengals respectively.

Continuing in that theme, every NFL game that begins at 4 p.m. EST or later is casting an O/U line of at least 42, otherwise known as the answer to everything.

The Colts-Broncos game is forecast to produce (43) points following a terrific debut from QB Daniel Jones in Indianapolis, while the Cardinals and Panthers have a prodigious O/U of (44.5) for a game at the Big Toaster.

The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons are predicted to score Over/Under (46.5) total points on Sunday Night Football, set to air on NBC at the usual time of 8:20 p.m. EST.

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