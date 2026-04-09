The Florida Gators were one of South Florida's multiple in-state upset victims at The Swamp last week. Can the Gators turn it around for an SEC rivalry game against #3 ranked Louisiana State?

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How to Claim the FanDuel promo Code

Players signing up with FanDuel in the states of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY qualify for $300 in bonus bets.

To activate the promotion:

Head to the FanDuel landing page from the link above Confirm your account details Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a $5 wager on any market at any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets are non-cashable Bonus bets expire after 7 days

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

Tonight’s college football showdown between the Southeastern Conference rival Florida Gators and LSU Tigers comes with extra winnings through the latest FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer.

College football's rankings are said to be rigged in favor of the Power-4. That doesn't explain why when a ranked SEC team's rival is out of the Top 25 poll, Saturday pigskin oddsmakers don't pay the Associated Press much never-mind.

An example is this evening's betting line on Florida (+7), a very noble point spread for UF coming off an upset loss, taking on a top-five team in Baton Rouge.

LSU is FanDuel's (-280) moneyline favorite to win its SEC opener with visiting Florida on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST. The tremendous Tiger defense has allowed less than 100 rushing yards in two wins thus far, including a 17-10 triumph over Clemson.

Florida's players can claim to have been looking forward to the LSU tilt tonight when the Gators lost 18-16 to South Florida in last week's upset.

FanDuel's "Team Specials" prop betting odds on the LSU-Florida clash include a (+700) line on the Gators not being allowed a TD.

Those kinds of markets are usually priced as long-shots in a fairly well-matched game, such as LSU's (+2200) line to be held without a TD by Florida today. It is evidence that the Tigers' defense is well respected … but it doesn't jive with the game odds.

The sportsbook's O/U (48.5) point total line could be subject to undercutting, as fans contemplate how cautious LSU's offense can become when the defense is shutting down an opponent.

LSU is the team that totaled less than 15 regulation points alongside Alabama in an SEC title game of nothing but field-goal attempts. If LSU's defense makes it such a favorite, then the O/U number should fall.

FanDuel's lines on alternative prime-time Top 25 action include #9 ranked Illinois (-27.5) as a four touchdown point spread favorite over WMU at 7 p.m. EST, while another 7 p.m. contest's betting lines give #1 Ohio State a (-31.5) edge over the Ohio Bobcats.

#11 South Carolina isn't nearly as optimistic of a bet against Vanderbilt (+5.5), however, in another SEC conference meeting.

Notre Dame and Texas A&M co-headline the night on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The #8 ranked Irish carry (-285) FanDuel Sportsbook odds to defeat the 16th-ranked Aggies from College Station.

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