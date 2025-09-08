NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook lean on quarterbacks. 2025's Monday Night Football debut involves two young QBs who don't draw impressive predictions at the gambling site. But a duel of youngsters is fun, educational, and often close, leading to tight odds on Chicago and Minnesota.

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How to Claim the FanDuel promo Code

FanDuel sign-ups from the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can receive $300 in bonuses.

To activate the offer, simply:

Visit the FanDuel landing page through the link above Complete verification of your details Deposit $5 or more into your sportsbook account Place a $5 wager on any market, at any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash Bonus bets will expire 7 days after being issued

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

The FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer provides a boosted stake on any size won bets ahead of tonight's litany of action in American football, World Cup soccer, and an east-coast rivalry in pro baseball.

Who came first, the green-horn or the draft pick? Chicago and Minnesota's upstart quarterbacks, set to clash when the Bears welcome the visiting Vikings on Monday Night Football, have not had similar paths to their starting roles.

QB Caleb Williams has more experience at the helm for the Bears, compared to J.J. McCarthy's injury-plagued 2024. Yet, it's Williams who is the more enigmatic, unknown commodity as ABC sets to air Soldier Field's scrum at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Chicago is a (+1.5) underdog to Minnesota on the Bears' home turf.

While it's true that Chicago's weather won't give the Bears as much of an outdoor-team edge over the Vikings as it would later in the season, Williams himself could be the reason why there's no bettors' rush on Chicago to win at low prices.

Minnesota's headlines are upbeat, while Chicago's football news is sour in summer.

Williams played on a lively Bears offense this preseason, but the nice thing was that Chicago's attack seemed to flourish no matter who was behind center.

Missouri product Luther Burden III looks like every bit the dynamic WR that the Bears hoped for, shining in preseason before drawing (+340) player-prop odds to score tonight. RB D'Andre Swift leads Chicago at (+130) in the market.

The Minnesota Vikings' phenomenal WR Justin Jefferson leads the Week 1 game's receiving props with an eye-catching O/U (77.5) yardage market, and (+120) odds to cross the pylons at least once.

The Chicago-Minnesota football game is not likely to turn into a blowout. But if it happens, FanDuel users will have many alternatives in prime-time action.

Major League Baseball's stretch run is in full swing, while the 2026 World Cup's battles have already begun with CONCACAF's prelims.

Philly plays host to a four-game NL East series that could help to shape the National League playoff picture, beginning tonight when the Philadelphia Phillies welcome the New York Mets for a series opener on Sportsnet NY at 6:45 p.m. EST.

While the Mets have superficial chances to make up ground in the division race, the fact that New York is seven games behind Philly makes the Metropolitans a Wild Card hopeful. The Mets are slight (-112) favorites this evening.

Panama and Guatemala each go into tonight's World Cup qualifier in desperate need of points. El Salvador has a surprise lead in Group A of CONCACAF's qualifiers for 2026 as well as a tame pairing against Suriname in the upcoming round.

With regard to FanDuel's betting odds, Guatemala might be trying for just one point in Panama City while the Canal Men try for three. Panama is a (-375) moneyline favorite in the kickoff on Paramount at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Panama defeated Guatemala 1-0 in the 2025 Gold Cup behind a goal from forward Tomas Rodriguez. Without a goal to show for two apps in qualifiers so far, Rodriguez's prop lines are easily eclipsed by the coin-flip odds on Panama's veteran strikers like José Fajardo.

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