FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Kansas City Chiefs, NHL & EPL Action

Here’s a look at what’s live now. In NHL action, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs today, Dec. 8, 7:30 PM ET, while Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester United at home, 3:00 PM ET.
Further down the road, especially for Missouri bettors who are NFL and Chiefs fans, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, December 14, at 1:00 PM ET.
Claiming the FanDuel Missouri Promo Code
Use the FanDuel Missouri promo code during sign-up. To benefit:
- Sign up on the FanDuel app or website and verify you are located in Missouri.
- Deposit at least $5 in your newly created account.
- Place a $5 wager on any eligible sports event/market.
- Win or lose, Fanatics Sportsbook will credit you with $300 in Bonus Bets..
How you can use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers - Dec. 14, 1:00 PM ET
The Chiefs (6–7) head into their Week 15 showdown against the Chargers (8–4) at home — one of their final chances to salvage a playoff push. After a surprising loss to the Houston Texans during Week 14, Kansas City’s chances at the postseason have become increasingly slim. On paper, this is a must‑win game for KC. Their offense — led by veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes and weapons including Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt — still ranks among the league’s most productive, but untimely turnovers and inconsistent rhythm have plagued them in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Chargers head into Arrowhead with a solid record and momentum. Their offense, quarterbacked by Justin Herbert, remains dangerous, and their defense will need to contain KC’s passing game while applying pressure to exploit a somewhat shaky Chiefs offensive line. All in all, expect a heated, high‑stakes divisional clash. The Chiefs will need to clean up mistakes and play with urgency. The Chargers, meanwhile, are looking to assert dominance and derail Kansas City’s last hopes of a postseason berth.
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs - Dec. 8, 7:30 PM ET
Tampa Bay visits Toronto looking to snap a three‑game skid when they face the Maple Leafs tonight. Toronto enters as the favorite (–120) with the Lightning pegged not too far down (+105), Puck line of Maple Leafs sits at –1.5 and total‑goals line 6.5. Despite Toronto’s edge on home ice and recent consistency, Tampa Bay still boasts strong defensive numbers and a capable penalty kill — if their goaltending holds up and their offense finds some rhythm, this could be tighter than the books suggest.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - Dec. 8, 3:00 PM ET.
Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester United at Molineux, looking to end a long winless streak, but the visitors come in as clear favorites. Manchester United are priced to win (–150). Wolves have struggled offensively, scoring just 7 goals this season, while United’s attack, led by key forwards like Mbeumo and Sesko, has been far more consistent. Expect United to control possession and press Wolves’ fragile defense, making a 2–0 or 2–1 United victory likely. Betting markets favor Over 2.5 goals and possibly Both Teams to Score, as Wolves could grab a consolation goal if United’s offense dominates.
Can I sports bet in Missouri with FanDuel?
Yes — you can sports bet in Missouri using FanDuel Sportsbook.
- As of December 1, 2025, online sports betting went live statewide after it was legalized in 2024 under Amendment 2, and FanDuel is among the licensed operators in Missouri.
- To play legally, you must be 21 or older and physically located within Missouri when placing bets.
- New users in Missouri can claim a welcome offer — placing a $5 wager qualifies you for $300 in Bonus Bets with FanDuel.
More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code
