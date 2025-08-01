Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Copa América Final

Legal sports gamblers in the United States can score $300 in Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses ahead of the Copa América Femenina Final, a clash of powerful women's teams from Brazil and Colombia.

Brazil and Colombia concluded the Copa América Femenina's Group Stage with a dull draw that left supporters complaining. But then, the two women's soccer powers advanced to play in a rematch in 2025's finals. Will today's opponents erase Round 4's memory by having a corker for the crown?

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How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Newcomers to Fanatics Sportsbook from the U.S. states of New Jersey (NJ), Michigan (MI), or Pennsylvania (PA) can score with a $300 bonus while registering at the sports betting site.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your registration details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet a sum of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Gamblers will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have 3 days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal sports betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

New sign-ups at Fanatics who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY can receive up to $1,000 in FanCash bonus deals.

To claim the FanCash bonus offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as FanCash.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your FanCash.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code is your ticket to getting ahead at the sportsbook prior to today's climactic action in the 2025 Copa América Femenina Final, a battle between Colombia and favored Brazil.

To say that Brazil took a breezier route to today's finals of the Copa América Femenina would be an understatement. As Canarinhas took care of Uruguay like a flock of canaries on a mission, winning 5-1 behind a brace from Amanda Gutierres and a winning tally from Gio Garbelini. Meanwhile a Colombia-Argentina semifinal went to a penalty tiebreaker, with Colombia escaping 5-4.

That's not the only reason Brazil is a (-162) favorite to win without a tiebreaker … but it helps. The Brazil women's team has surged up to #4 in the Coca-Cola World Rankings, Colombia still down at #18 despite improving its own rank over the past year. Brazil's astounding 17 goals scored in five rounds-played have made the team nearly a (-1) spread bet, but the game's O/U is still just (2.5).

Fox Sports 1 airs today's final at 5 p.m. ET. Brazil has won the Copa América Femenina four times in a row, Columbia finishing runner-up in the event in three of Brazil's four straight championships.

Everyone hopes that Brazil and Colombia will have a better final than their Group Stage encounter, which was worse than a typical 0-0 draw in watchability. The teams appeared bent on fouling each other into the stands, while an ambitious referee blew the whistle at every chance, until even the announcers started to call the performance boring and forgettable. However, it's likely that both lineups knew that the final could be Brazil-Colombia, and wanted to send a physical message.

There's only one explanation for today's Copa América Femenina prop betting, and that's that Fanatics users think the tournament's sample-size of matches is too short to take heed of the stat line. For example, Gutierres has scored five times in the tourney compared to Marta's single tally, but the legendary veteran still matches the hot hand's proposition odds at (+195) to score in the final. Colombia's prop betting leader is Chelsea's forward Mayra Ramirez at (-310) odds to tally.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up . Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

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