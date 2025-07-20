Tonight is yet another chance for Fanatics users to pick soccer winners in prime time, including a standout game in Brazil's Serie A.

Flamengo and Fluminense made superb representatives of Brazil Serie A on their recent, historic trip to the United States. Now, the same two Serie A contenders are set to meet head-to-head in prime time tonight. Scroll ahead to find out which club Fanatics Sportsbook favors to win the contest.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

Utilize these steps to get your Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The new user will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete The bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics sets up new sign-ups with house money for making picks on today's tilts, including a meeting of Club World Cup standouts when Fluminense visits Flamengo at 6:30 p.m. EST clash.

Flamengo has a lovely 8-3-1 record on the season, and yet casual bettors are likely to swarm toward Fluminense's generous odds to win of (+490) at press time. In fairness, Fluzão's schedule has been exhausting.

Elsewhere in Brazil, league leaders Cruzeiro take on Juventude. Visitors Juventude took part in an early-season relegation derby with Sport Recife on Monday, winning 2-0 over a fellow cellar-dweller, and unsurprisingly, you can find (-240) odds on Raposa to win a bout on Paramount at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

There's also early action from Mexico where Pumas UNAM welcomes Pachuca in a potentially fierce Mexico City bout at 2 p.m. EST. Víctor Guzmán, a loaner who's enjoyed a hell of a ride with Pachuca in 2025, has (+175) odds to score.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

