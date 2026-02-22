Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Cavs vs Thunder NBA

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

A thrilling NBA clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set for at 1:00 PM ET.

Boost your bankroll today! Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS to score up to $1,000 in FanCash. Every qualifying wager stacks rewards, giving you more value on the biggest matchups. Bet smarter, earn more, and enjoy bonus‑powered action with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Quick & Secure Sign‑Up – Head to Fanatics Sportsbook through the official link and create your account in minutes. Activate Rewards – Enter promo code GOALBONUS during registration to unlock exclusive bonuses. Make Your First Wager – Bet between $1–$100 at odds of –500 or longer to qualify. Keep Betting Daily – Place a qualifying wager each day for 10 days to stack even more rewards. Earn FanCash – Collect up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your eligible bets throughout the promo period. Redeem & Play Big – Convert FanCash into bonus bets and use them on college hoops, NBA showdowns, Premier League thrillers, and more. Note: FanCash is not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

NBA—Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb 22, 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland relies on its strong defensive structure and efficient half-court offense, while Oklahoma City brings a fast-paced style led by elite guard play and transition scoring. The Cavs have been rolling of late since adding James Harden at the Trade deadline and are 14-2 in their last 16.

The Thunder often enter as slight favorites at home thanks to their scoring depth and ability to push the tempo, though Cleveland’s physical defense and rebounding presence make them a tough opponent.

OKC will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Ajay Mitchell, and should be at a disadvantage against this high-powered Cleveland offense that has won five straight with James Harden. With postseason positioning at stake, this game presents compelling wagering opportunities across multiple markets.

