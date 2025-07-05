Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for PSG vs Bayern Munich

Fanatics Sportbook promo code offers $1000 in bonuses with PSG and Bayern Munich clashing in the Club World Cup at 12 Noon Eastern today (07/04).

It’s showdown time in the Club World Cup, as some PSG and Bayern Munich face off in the quarterfinals this weekend. Fanatics will be ready to serve with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Try our our PSG vs Bayern Munich bonus, with $1000 on offer

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have a battle for the ages in Saturday’s Club World Cup match. The winner goes to the semifinals on July 8.

Reigning Champions League toppers PSG have lost every Champions League clash with Bayern since 2021, including a 1‑0 win in November 2024. This promises to be a midfield war, as both teams look to control the other.

Players to watch for PSG include high-scoring forward Ousmane Dembélé, a Ballon d'Or contender who is the heart of the team’s attack. He’s backed by forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Warner Zaïre‑Emery.

Bayern will counter with forward Harry Kane, the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot winner who scored twice in the last game, and creative midfielder Jamal Musiala. Also watch for Michael Olise, who scored some crucial goals in the tournament.

PSG is a +120 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at noon EDT from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with TNT, truTV and Univision televising and DAZN streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

