Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for NBA Playoff Hoops & Barca-Real !

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers players $250 in bonuses, with the NBA Playoffs and El Clasico on the way.

A shocking and surprising Round 2 of the NBA playoffs continues with more tasty underdogs at Fanatics Sportsbook. Hoops handicappers are stubbornly sticking to the ailing high seeds.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have a Sunday match that will go a long way in determining 2025's La Liga trophy winner. Yet, the 48 hours prior comes with a litany of other big bouts across Europe.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Sportsbook users in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV can claim up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 in a soccer or basketball market at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow the steps below to claim your Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10, and a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days The new account will be credited with a $50 bonus for every day a $10 bet was placed Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to bet on this weekend's critical playoff dates, from the English Championship playoff's semi-final tie to Round 2 of the NBA's 2024-25 postseason.

This NBA weekend's live underdogs are so prevalent, you might hear more woofing than squeaking on the hardwood. The Indiana Pacers have earned two road victories in a row to take a 2-0 series lead over #1 seeded Cleveland going into tonight's Game 3 tipoff on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Cavaliers still aren't taking points on the Fanatics Sportsbook spread for Game 3, showing that oddsmakers have decided to simply wait-out all of the upsets, and hope that the high seeds recover.

TNT broadcasts Game 4 between the Cavs and Pacers from Indianapolis this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

The OKC Thunder remain hefty favorites over Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, resuming a tied series in Game 3 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time tonight on ESPN. TNT takes over prior to Sunday's broadcast of Game 4 in the Mile High City, set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Minnesota keeps boasting double-digit point spreads over Golden State, though the Warriors are as lively of an underdog as they come. The Golden State Warriors might have had improved odds for Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EST this Saturday night, but a hamstring injury to the Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry has the 'Wolves salivating. ESPN has the call from Chase Center in Oakland.

If sportsbooks like Fanatics won't turn the New York Knicks into a minus-odds pick to win by now, does it mean that some underdogs stay underdogs no matter what they do? The Boston Celtics led the Knicks substantially at the midway point of two Eastern Conference semifinal games at TD Garden, only for the Knicks to come back and win each time to stake out a 2-0 series advantage.

Has the Knicks' resilience earned any stripes in Las Vegas? Hardly, with the Boston Celtics still garnering point-spread lines of minus five points or better, and risky moneyline odds to win.

There aren't quite as many "minus-odds" soccer bets at Fanatics Sportsbook this weekend, but that's because so many high-profile clashes are tightly matched that "Draw" odds are stealing casino chips from teams' markets to win. Friday's popular wager should be the Championship's playoff semi-final between Coventry City and Sunderland, with neither team sporting a particularly pricey moneyline for the first tie. Some speculators who follow the USMNT, and/or the Serie A ranks of Italy, will be distracted by Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's date against a challenging foe in Bologna F.C.

ESPN Deportes has today's league action from Italy at 2:45 p.m. EST, while the Championship playoff semi-final from Coventry City begins at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Paramount.

Aston Villa's trip to Bournemouth will put an end to the wild odds. The Cherries opened with thinner lines, or more optimistic lines, to defeat Villa than many rival supporters anticipated, given that the Villains are seven points ahead of the Cherries in Premier League points, and have not lost to AFC Bournemouth since 2022. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins is Fanatics' leading proposition pick to score Saturday, in a match taking worldwide TV honors on NBC Peacock at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

UK soccer is headlined by Anfield once again on Sunday. Prior matches to Liverpool and Arsenal's world telecast include Newcastle United as a betting favorite over Chelsea at 7 a.m. on the USA network, and United as a thinly-favored pick over West Ham on NBC Peacock at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Nottingham Forest has the EPL's brightest odds of Sunday with close to a (-300) betting price against Leicester City. Liverpool and Arsenal cast far tighter odds for Sunday's big battle on NBC at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, for which the clinched champion Reds only boast a (+110) moneyline.

Sunday night's slate includes the best MLS match of the week, a kickoff between the Champions Cup finalist Vancouver Whitecaps and visiting Los Angeles Football Club, the MLS league champions of 2024. Vancouver has the better (+100) odds to win a contest on Apple TV at 7 p.m. EST.

