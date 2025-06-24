Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for LAFC, Chelsea & Bayern in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses with LAFC, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all playing in the CLub World Cup today.

Soccer gamblers in the USA can claim $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonuses ahead of today's myriad of matches, featuring the Club World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup in North America.

Bayern Munich is among Europe's powerhouses who have held serve in the Group Stage of this year's Club World Cup. Do the Bavarians make a solid betting pick against Benfica in today's contest?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Fanatics newcomers from the legal U.S. sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on any betting line at the sportsbook.

To claim the registration bonus offer, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register and submit your confirmed sign-up details Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Sign-ups will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Your bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed: Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for losses are credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is your ticket to betting on a couple of hot tickets in North America this June, with the Gold Cup following more colorful Club World Cup kickoffs.

It feels like the Club World Cup is throwing South America's confederation a bone. Boca Juniors of Argentina has played a major role in CONMEBOL's coup from both a ticket-sales and a quality point of view. Now, the upstarts can try to qualify with a big goal-total against a patsy of 2025's event.

Boca Juniors is a (-15000) sportsbook bet to defeat 0-0-2 Auckland City in a Group C capper that's set to kick off on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST. It's amusing that some handicappers have refused to create odds for the Boca-Auckland match in Tennessee, since the matchup is considered too lopsided after the New Zealand squad surrendered 16 goals in its first two Club World Cup games. Boca Juniors is an extraordinary (-5.5) bet against the spread. Its striker Edinson Cavini has (-500) odds to score.

TNT airs Group C's simultaneous kickoff from North Carolina features Bayern Munich at just (-106) odds to defeat S.L. Benfica of Portugal, not the prohibitive number the Bavarians would boast if facing the less powerful Lisbon squad in a UCL knockout.

The (-410) odds on Benfica to qualify in are curious, since it would only take another team's lopsided win over Auckland City plus a Benfica loss to Bayern Munich to put Group C in play for the Argentinians, who carry the (+310) futures odds.

Bookmakers are nervous to give teams overly-pricey lines to win in the context of Chelsea, PSG, and others dropping points to relative nobodies. However, the trend-watchers should consider that Harry Kane's favorites fought to overcome Boca 2-1, and look to have the finest form of any European contender in the event right now. Kane's line to score today appears generous at (+125) odds.

Chelsea F.C. wants to shake off the sting of an upset defeat from last week, and make sure to qualify for the CWC's Round of 16 at the same time. Thankfully for the Pensioners, Chelsea has a "parlay" moneyline of (-300) to defeat Espérance Sportive de Tunis of Group D in a game aired on DAZN television at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Cole Palmer carries tasty (+400) prop odds to bag a brace.

LAFC is among a handful of teams without a point to show for two rounds. The MLS champions can't qualify now, but they'll take on the Brazil Serie A leaders from Flamengo on DAZN at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, hoping to be a spoiler at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Fresh off a tremendous upset over Chelsea, Flamengo has bright (-138) Fanatics Sportsbook odds to beat the Black and Gold.

Flamengo attacker Pedro Guilherme did not score in the Rio team's great second-half rally that tripped the Blues, but he's leading the pack with (+110) prop betting odds to score against LAFC anyway. Los Angeles' long-time linchpin Denis Bouanga has a (+175) line to score on Flamengo.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup resumes tonight with a thrilling matchup between Panama and Jamaica. Jamaica is atop its group in World Cup qualifying, but the Reggae Boyz are in danger of not reaching the Gold Cup playoffs, with only a (+210) Fanatics line to defeat the Canal Men and finish at least second in Group C. The match in Austin is set to play on Fox Sports 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

