Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Club World Cup Semis & MLS

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with PSG and Real clashing in the Club World Cup semis & MLS today at 3pm ET.

Newly legalized bettors in the USA can claim $250 in Fanatics bonuses ahead of today's full slate of soccer in the USA, as the Club World Cup semi-finals are followed by eight MLS teams in action.

Hump Day is heaped with outstanding league and tournament action around the globe. There's no denying that Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals is the day's main event. Do any prime-time soccer bets offer a chance to double up on the afternoon's winnings?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Beginning sportsbook users in the legal betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by staking just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook wager.

To claim the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow the steps below:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Register with your correct sign-up details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The latest Fanatics bonus code offer allows you to place virtually risk-free on a variety of big soccer matches on today's slate, revolving around the 2025 Club World Cup semi-finals in New Jersey.

Paris Saint-Germain's year of championships may not be in the books yet. PSG faces Real Madrid in today's semi-final of the Club World Cup as a thin (-135) favorite to advance to the finals via a victory or a tiebreaker. While the match's goal total lines opened at cautious "standard" lines at various sportsbooks, they've quickly shot up to O/U (3) or higher. DAZN has the call at 3 p.m. EST.

It's easy to imagine a high-scoring corker between teams led by PSG wunderkind Ousmane Dembélé and Real Madrid's creative Kylian Mbappé. However, the expanded Club World Cup has been filled with off-beat outcomes, from which today's semi-final hopefuls have not been immune in the least. Chelsea will face the winner of today's contest in Sunday's afternoon final at MetLife Stadium.

Fanatics Sportsbook odds stubbornly favor Mbappé as the game's biggest threat to score at (+140) odds, despite PSG being favored to win with a similar moneyline. Les Bleus' icon is ironically the healthier of the two footballers following his horrible spell with a stomach ailment in mid-June.

There are eight MLS clubs on the pitch in prime time, but only four of them are playing for league points. The Philadelphia Union carries (-105) Fanatics odds to eliminate the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup quarter-finals at 7 p.m. EST tonight on CBS Sports Network. 10 p.m. Eastern's tournament follow-up on Paramount fields Nashville (-280) as a huge favorite over D.C. United.

Inter Miami draws only a (+135) moneyline on an MLS road trip to New England, despite Messi's brace against Montreal helping the Herons to roar out of a promising Club World Cup appearance. Reigning champ LAFC (-290) tries to get back on track against a potential get-well opponent in the Colorado Rapids later tonight. Apple TV has both tilts at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. EST respectively.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

