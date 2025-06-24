Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for LAFC-Flamengo in the Club World Cup

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with LAFC vs Flamengo and Chelsea in action in the Club World Cup today.

The Club World Cup tournament matches on Tuesday are down to the nitty-gritty in the group stage. Fanatics is opening the action throttle and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The Tuesday Club World Cup matches include Tunisia’s Espérance Tunis vs.England’s Chelsea, the U.S.A.’s Los Angeles vs. Brazil’s Flamengo, New Zealand’s Auckland City vs. Argentina’s Boca Juniors, and Portugal’s Benfica vs. Germany’s Bayern Munich.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In a Group D showdown, Chelsea and Espérance Tunis both have 3 points, with Chelsea sporting a +1 goal difference. If the English side draws, they move on. In contrast, Tunis needs a win to avoid exiting.

Tunis comes to the battle led by left winger Youcef Belalli, who scored the winning goal against LAFC. He’ll be backed by Yan Sasse, an attacking midfielder, and team captain Yassine Meriah, a center back and defensive stalwart.

Chelsea has striker Liam Delap, a new signing taking the place of suspended Nicolás Jackson. He’ll be lining up with attacking midfielder Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto, a right winger who has had an impact in previous matches in this tournament.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a -400 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with DAZN streaming the contest.

Rounding out the CWC schedule on Tuesday is LAFC vs. Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Los Angeles is going home after this match and is largely playing for pride in this one, although they can pick up some tournament money for a win or a draw.

Flamengo will be tuning-up for its Round of 16, having beaten Chelsea and ES Tunis in Group D.

LAFC boasts striker Denis Bouanga, who scored the goal that got his team into this tournament. He will be assisted by winger Javairô Dilrosun, on loan from Club America.

Flamengo pins its hopes on center midfielder Danilo, who scored against Chelsea. Also watch for Giorgian de Arrascaeta, an attacking midfielder, and Jorginho, a former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder.

Oddsmakers have Flamengo as a -135 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match in Orlando starts at 9 p.m. EDT, with streaming offered by DAZN.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

