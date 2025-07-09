Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for US Open Cup Quarterfinals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in no sweat bets with MLS sides in quarterfinals action today, featuring NY Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union.

The quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup and a Women’s Euro showdown are the soccer highlights on Wednesday night. Fanatics has everything you need on both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s England vs. Netherlands in a potential knockout game in the Women’s Euro, while the Philadelphia Union battle the New York Red Bulls in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union go to war for a spot in the fall semifinals. The Eastern Conference rivals always go at it hard, but the Red Bulls need this one more to balance what’s been a largely disappointing season. They have a tough task, as Philadelphia has largely owned them over the last few years.

Philadelphia’s star is forward Tai Baribo, their leading scorer and a physical player. He’ll be backed by Nathan Harriel, who returns from his Gold cup duties to bolster the defense and spark the attack. Also watch for Quinn Sullivan from the USMNT, a young forward who poses a big threat.

New York’s answer is forward Mohammed Sofo, who has scored three goals in two Open Cup games. His support is midfielder Emil Forsberg, who has scored in back-to-back matches, and full-back John Tolkin, a stalwart on defense.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, with the home Union a slight -105 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ will stream the action.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

