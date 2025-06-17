Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for Club World Cup Group E

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses ahead of Group E matchday at the Club World Cup with Inter Milan in action.

Club World Cup soccer is Tuesday’s sports focus. Fanatics is turning it up and letting it loose for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Club World Cup soccer action has South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai vs. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and Mexico’s Monterrey vs. Italy’s Inter Milan.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Ulsan had a dominant season as AFC champions, including going unbeaten in the K-League. They’ll battle fellow Group F team Sundowns, who have a new coach in Miguel Cardoso. Both need a win here before facing tough group opponents in Fluminense and Dortmund. A tight defensive battle is anticipated as the sides feel each other out.

Players to watch for Ulsan include striker Heo Yool, the squad’s leading scorer during the AFC matches, and Um Won Sang, a midfielder who also is a strong attacker. They’ll also count on Jo Hyeon Woo, widely considered South Korea’s top goalkeeper.

The Sundowns will counter with Ronwen Williams, a standout goalkeeper who anchors the defense, and Peter Shaluille, a striker who was the leading scorer in the South African Premiership.

The match starts at 6 p.m. EDT at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Sundowns are +140 favorites with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

Perhaps the biggest game of the Tuesday schedule finds Inter Milan facing off against CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Mexican side will be the de facto home team in heavily Hispanic Southern California. But they will have to use every bit of the crowd’s energy against a superior Inter Milan squad, who will be trying to avoid a hangover from its Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Players to watch for Inter Milan include captain and striker Lautaro Martinez, an Argentinian who is the attack’s focal point. He’ll be backed by forward Marcus Thuram and midfielder Nicolò Barella, whose crafty setups propel his team’s attack.

Monterrey looks to captain and center-back Sergio Ramos, a 39-year-old veteran,and Sergio Canales, an attacking midfielder and top scorer in Liga MX. They’ll be backed by Lucas Ocampos, a winger who spent time with AC Milan and Sevilla.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT from the Rose Bowl, with Inter Milan a -230 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the match.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

