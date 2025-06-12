Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat Bets for MLS & Brazil Serie A

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in bonuses with MLS and Brazilian football featuring tonight, as New York City clash with Atalanta.

The MLS and Brazil Serie A have key matches tonight, and Fanatics is on its mark for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

On this side of the planet, the MLS has NYCFC facing off against Atlanta United, while Atletico challenges Internacional in a key Brazil Serie A showdown.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps: Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The MLS will feature a battle between New York City FC and Atlanta United, with the Yankee Stadium setting for the match adding gravitas.

NYCFC has six wins at Yankee Stadium against three home losses. Atlanta United is 13th and is just starting a five-match road trip that will take them to Columbus, Miami, D.C., and Toronto. Getting a win here is a key for the squad.

New York will attack with midfielder Hannes Wolf, an Austrian who is NYC’s primary offensive threat. He’s backed by midfielder Maxi Morález, a veteran playmaker, and goalkeeper Max Freese, who is part of the national team.

Atlanta boasts midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, an energetic Russian who leads the team in key passes , and Emmanuel Latte Lath, its main scorer.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium, with NYC a -110 favorite carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. The match will be streamed on Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass.

In Brazil Serie A, Atlético Mineiro and Internacional are both looking to place their stamp on the early-season race.

A packed stadium, bright lights, and a high-tempo encounter with playoff-level intensity is what to expect, as these two elite teams battle.

Atlético Mineiro is led by Giorgian de Arrascaeta, an electric scorer. The team also counts on goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

Internacional has left-back Alexandro Bernabei and midfielder Thiago Maia to carry them through. Also watch Gabriel Carvalho, a midfielder who debuted at age 16 and has become a regular starter at 17.

The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Arena MRV, Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Atlético Mineiro is a +100 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. Amazon Prime will be streaming the match.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

