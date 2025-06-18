Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for Juventus in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses wit Juventus in action in the Club World Cup later this evening.

Club World Cup soccer is the sports world’s focus again on Wednesday. Fanatics is riding herd on all the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Club World Cup soccer action has Mexico’s Pachuca vs Austria’s RB Salzburg, and the United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain vs. Italy’s Juventus.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The day’s third match sees Salzburg vs. Pachuca in a battle of two tournament underdogs who will be looking for momentum in a tough Group H. Salzburg comes in as a qualifier thanks to UEFA club rankings, while Pachuca, the 2024 CONCACAF Cup champions, are looking for its first win in this tournament.

Pachuca will head into the contest bolstered by the talents of striker Salomón Rondón, who led the team’s Champions Cup success. He’s backed by midfielder Emilio Rodriguez, who was the Champions Cup young player of the tournament.

RB Salzburg will counter with Oscar Gloukh, a pricey transfer who is an attacking midfielder, and Oussama Idrissi, a veteran winger who brings a steady hand to a relatively young team.

The match starts at 6 p.m. EDT from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, with Salzburg a +150 favorite with a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will stream the contest.

Rounding out the day’s soccer action is Al Ain vs. Juventus at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Al AIn is the UAE’s AFC Champions League winners, and are making their first tournament appearance since 2018, when they finished as the runner-up.

Juventus comes in courtesy of a four-year UEGA ranking system, and would love to re-establish their global credentials in a tough grouping.

Al Ain counts on the scoring prowess of Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, a striker from Togo who scored 21 goals this season. He will be helped by Soufiane Rahimi, a crafty winger from Morocco, and Khalid Eisa, a veteran keeper.

The Italian side will be looking to striker Dušan Vlahović, who scored nine goals in 16 games, and left-back Andrea Cambiaso, midfielder Kenan Yildiz, and Aston Villa refugee Douglas Luiz, a midfielder who will try to help Juventus control the tempo.

Juventus is an overwhelming -550 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under for the match, which starts at 9 p.m. EDT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. DAZN will be streaming the match.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

