Euros BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for England vs Netherlands

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET offers $150 in bonus bets with the Women's Euros featuring today, as England and the Netherlands clash at 12pm ET.

The Women’s European Championship group stage continues Wednesday with a match featuring two traditional soccer powers.. BetMGM is warming up in the bullpen with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

Monday’s Women’s Euro showdown pits England vs. Netherlands.

England is the Women’s Euro defending champions, but they face elimination in this match after a prior 2-1 loss to France. They are now in third place in Group D, and a loss kicks them off the tournament before the Round of 16, a bad look for the squad.

Netherlands, which hammered Wales 3-0 in their last match, needs a win to sneak into the top two and avoid any worries about other match outcomes on their advancement chances.

Players to watch include forward Michelle Agyemang, who scored in her first match, and Lauren James, just back from injury and a key to England’s attack. Also look for Georgia Stanway, the team anchor in midfield, and Keira Walsh, who will direct traffic in midfield.

Netherlands will rely on captain and top scorer Vivianne Miedema, who just tallied her 100th goal against Wales. She’ll be supported by midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk, who’ll set the squad’s tempo, and Wieke Kaptein, who also plays for Chelsea.

Oddsmakers have England a -120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 12 noon EDT from Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, and FS1 will televise and stream.

