England W vs Spain w Predictions and Betting Tips: UEFA Euros Final

Get three England vs Spain predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Sunday’s 12 Noon ET UEFA Euros Final (07/27).

Our betting expert suggests England’s resilience will be challenging for Spain, but the tournament favourites are likely to secure the title.

Best bets for England W vs Spain W

BTTS - Yes @ -135 with BetMGM

Winning margin - Spain W to win by one goal @ +250 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Esther Gonzalez @ +150 with BetMGM

Goals expected at both ends

Both sides have been efficient at scoring goals in this competition. Spain have scored a significant 17 goals in five games, at an average of 3.4 goals per game. Their blank after 90 minutes against Germany was the first time they went without a goal in 10 consecutive matches.

The Lionesses aren’t far behind as they’ve netted 15 goals in the tournament, which shows their strength in attack. However, they have conceded in each of their last three matches, and shipped the first goal of the game in two of them.

Meanwhile, seven of Spain’s last 10 matches, which is 70%, have produced goals at both ends. Considering the attacking quality in both camps and the determination they’ve shown throughout this tournament, it’s likely that fans from both sides will celebrate goals.

One-goal difference to continue

According to England and Spain’s match statistics, this match won’t end with a large score difference, unlike what both teams have experienced in this year’s Euros. The high stakes of this fixture can make players perform more conservatively.

One goal is likely to separate these two teams, as it has been the case in the last three consecutive head-to-heads. Overall, a staggering nine of their 14 meetings ended with a victory for either team, but only by a single-goal margin (64%).

Moreover, they haven’t beaten each other by more than a one-goal margin, an indication of how tough their matches are. If there is a winner after 120 minutes, it’s likely that only one goal will separate them.

A purple patch of form

Although she blanked in both the quarter-final and semi-final, Esther Gonzalez leads the scoring charts at this year’s Euros with four goals. She netted those four in Spain’s three group victories, and since she leads the line for La Roja, she is their likely source for goals.

Gonzalez has been in incredible form for her club, Gotham. She found the back of the net in the National Women's Soccer League 10 times in 13 matches. The forward is in a purple patch and ahead in the race for the Golden Boot in the competition.

She could be the one to unlock Leah Williamson and company on Sunday night.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England’s resilience has defined their 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro Championships journey. They’ve come from behind in both knockout games to secure a place in the tournament’s final.

The Lionesses will undoubtedly be thinking about the 2023 World Cup final, where they lost to the same opponent, creating a need for revenge. Sarina Wiegman has already made history by becoming the second manager to lead a national team to three successive Euro finals.

She’ll expect her team to use the determination they displayed in their previous two outings to keep the competition favourites at bay. Of course, that’s easier said than done as Spain have looked significantly better than other teams in Switzerland.

Spain also achieved a new record by overcoming Germany, the tournament’s most successful team, in the semi-final. This was their first-ever head-to-head victory. As the World Champions, Spain will be keen to hold both titles. And they are more than capable of doing so, especially against the side that they beat in the 2023 World Cup final.

Probable lineups for England vs Spain:

England expected lineup: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Morgan, Greenwood; Toone, Walsh, Stanway; James, Hemp, Russo

Spain expected lineup: Coll; Batlle, Parades, Mendez, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Pina, Gonzalez-Rodriguez