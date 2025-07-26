England vs Spain Bonus Bets: Get $150 for the Euro Final

Our special England vs Spain bonus bets promo sees bet365 offer $150 in bonus bets ahead of the Euros Final at 12pm ET this Sunday.

Spain and England seem well-matched in the upcoming Women's Euro Final this Sunday. Of course, the bookmakers of Las Vegas have their way of picking a moneyline favorite anyway. Scroll for predictions and betting recommendations on this weekend's final in Switzerland.

Use the promo code GOALBET to get bet365's offer ahead of today's championship match.

Women’s Euro Final Preview: England vs Spain (Sunday, July 27, 12 PM Eastern Time)

There's at least one simple explanation for Sunday's lopsided odds on the 2025 Women's Euro Final between England and Spain. Bookmakers are scared of getting burned again by La Roja.

Spain is a (-134) bet365 favorite to defeat England and claim its first-ever European Championship in Basel, Switzerland on FOX at noon EST. The Lionesses are steep underdogs at (+336) odds to win the final. Spain's line to lift the trophy, or win with a regulation score, added-time score, or a penalty tiebreaker, is an expensive (-270) odds compared to England's (+200) wager to defend 2022's title.

If the last World Cup was such an important litmus test, why is England's reigning crown in the Women's Euro overlooked in Sunday's odds? The Lionesses have plenty of veterans who were up-and-comers in the lineup back in 2022, including the golden goal-scorer Chloe Kelly.

England's path through the 2025 bracket has been similar to 2022's journey, with heartstopping wins mixed in a ledger of many blowouts. It was Spain that fell to a Lionesses comeback in that tourney's quarter-finals, but England's squad of three years ago followed that up with a 4-0 thrashing of Sweden. This year, England needed a tiebreaker to eliminate Sweden and reach the semis.

Spain's showing in playoff rounds has been just as squirrely, however, at least in the Women's Euros compared to the Women's World Cup. Germany did everything but vanquish Spain in the semi-finals, overcoming fatigue to extend a scoreless deadlock into the 113rd minute before La Roja's midfielder Aitana Bonmatí scored a tight-angle winner that caught the German keeper not hugging the post.

England at least gets credit for being able to defend Spain's piercing attacks. The final's O/U total is betting at a cautious number of (2.5) goals, with enough gambling on the low end to keep the over's payoff odds generous. The Lionesses have also drawn noble (+370) odds to keep Spain scoreless.

Spain's strikers dominate the European Championship final every bit as much as La Roja is on top in the betting action to win. Golden Boot favorite Esther González leads speculation at (+160) prop odds, flanked by Cristina Martín-Prieto at (+175) and Bonmati at (+220). Agnes Beever-Jones (+330) leads England's prop bets to score at (+330) odds, though Kelly (+500) lurks just below at the sportsbook.

