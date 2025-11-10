Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) put together back-to-back wins before their bye week. Tonight on Monday Night Football, the Eagles (-102) could hand the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1), who are one-point favorites, their second straight loss at Lambeau.

Eagles vs Packers Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 11/10

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer @ +105

Under 45.5 Points @ -110

Eagles ML @ -102

Eagles vs Packers Odds

Spread: Packers -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles (-102), Packers (-118)

Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Eagles vs Packers Picks

Barkley Back to His Best - Saqoun Barkley Anytime TD Scorer (+105)

Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season yet in Week 8 against his former team, the New York Giants. The Eagles running back ran for 150 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries in the 38-20 win, but suffered a minor groin injury.

Week 9 was the Eagles’ bye week, so Barkley had two weeks to recover. He should be good to go tonight. Rico Dowdle tormented the Packers last Sunday, as the Panthers RB went for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

In fact, the Packers have given up over five yards per rushing attempt over the last couple of games. Green Bay has one of the best pass defenses in the league, and the Eagles already run the ball at the third-highest rate in the league.

Barkley should get plenty of carries today, and he also managed a receiving TD against the Giants. Bet on Barkley to make it a sixth game of nine this season with a touchdown, at +105 odds.

Eagles vs Packers Prediction 1: Saquon Barkley Anytime TD Scorer @ +105

Offensive Injuries Pile Up for Packers - Under 45.5 Points (-110)

Green Bay managed to score just one touchdown in the 16-13 loss to Carolina at Lambeau last Sunday. The Packers lost star tight end Tucker Kraft to a season-ending knee injury in that one, and he ranks joint-fourth in the league with six receiving touchdowns.

Tonight, the Packers may also be missing rookie wideout Matthew Golden, and their passing game should certainly suffer due to the injuries. While the Packers may struggle to score tonight, their defense has held up well this season, allowing just 20.8 points per game.

When these teams met in the playoffs just under 10 months ago, the Eagles held the Packers to just 10 points. The two teams combined for a total of just 32 points. I’d take under 45.5 points here as well, for what could be a rush-heavy Monday Night Football game at Lambeau.

Eagles vs Packers Prediction 2: Under 45.5 Points @ -110

Eagles to Crash the Cheeseheads’ Party - Eagles ML (-102)

The Packers’ 13-point performance against the Panthers last Sunday was highly concerning, and it also marked the fifth time in six games that Green Bay failed to cover the spread. Meanwhile, the Eagles finally seemed to find a rhythm before the bye week.

Philadelphia has averaged 33 points per game in its last two, with back-to-back wins and covers.

The Eagles will also have RB Saquon Barkley and WR AJ Brown recovered from minor injuries, and both can cause Green Bay fits today.

Nick Sirianni’s Eagles have already beaten the Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Vikings on the road. They have also won their last three games against the Packers. The visitors won’t be intimidated by a trip to Lambeau. They should have their way against a Packers team with some key injuries.

Go with the Eagles ML (-102) as the defending Super Bowl champions should win a third straight game.

Eagles vs Packers Prediction 3: Eagles ML @ -102

Eagles vs Packers Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Address: 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304

1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, NFL+

