Club World Cup Group C betting preview: Outsider at triple-figure odds

Although Auckland City are an amateur club that are competing with elite sides, they shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Since only Bayern Munich are expected to win Group C, there is plenty of value in betting on the underdogs.

Group C winner Odds Bayern Munich -200 Benfica +300 Boca Juniors +400 Auckland City +1000

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best Club World Cup betting sites to use in the US in 2025

Group C to be a contest for second spot

As is the case with most groups at this summer’s Club World Cup, Bayern Munich is a standout candidate in Group C. Since they are likely to win the group, other sides will compete for second place and feel like they have a solid chance to secure it.

Bayern Munich (-200)

Bayern are the apparent standout pick in Group C and are highly favoured by the bookmakers. Led by Premier League Hall of Famer Vincent Kompany, Bayern stormed to the Bundesliga title last season. They have the most pedigree on this stage and have won this competition twice, although not in its current format.

While domestic success has been a mere formality season-on-season. Bayern’s last non-domestic trophy in this competition was in 2020, and they’ve reached five successive Champions League quarter-finals since then. They will be motivated to win the Group C title as they have failed to win those competitions.

With European stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise, among others, in the ranks, Bayern will be difficult to stop. Their squad’s quality suggests they’ll cruise to the top spot in Group C.

Benfica (+300)

One of the ‘big three’ sides from Portugal, Benfica, will make their debut in the expanded Club World Cup format. The Portuguese giants have qualified for this tournament because they are the seventh-best eligible team in the UEFA four-year ranking.

They narrowly lost the Primeira Liga title to Sporting CP. They had some European success last season reaching the last 16 of the Champions League before being knocked out by Barcelona. They haven’t won a continental honour since 1962, though.

Álvaro Carreras is continually linked with a move to Real Madrid, making him a standout name in the Benfica ranks. Despite never winning this competition, former Madrid man Angel Di Maria is still a strong attacking player at 37 years old and has vast experience at the highest level.

Boca Juniors (+400)

A household name in Argentinian football, Boca Juniors have qualified as the second-best eligible team in the CONMEBOL four-year ranking. Boca earned enough points to qualify for the new tournament in the USA via the ranking pathway in the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores, which they lost to Brazilian side Fluminense in the final.

Boca have never won this competition, but they do have three Intercontinental cup titles to their name. They’ve enjoyed domestic success recently, having held a joint lead of the Argentine Primera Division after the first phase. Yet, they appear to be a dark horse in this competition as they haven’t had any non-domestic success since 2008.

Most of the household names associated with Boca Juniors are from past generations, including Diego Maradona, Riquelme, and Martin Palermo. Their current superstar player is Edinson Cavani, while Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera, both former United players, are also wearing the famous blue shirt.

Auckland City (+1000)

Not to be confused with professional side Auckland FC, Auckland City are the only amateur team competing at the Club World Cup. Therefore, it’s no surprise to see them priced as huge outsiders to have any success in the competition.

Auckland City are by far the most successful Oceanian club in history, having won 11 of the last 13 OFC Champions Leagues. They also hold the record for the most Club World Cup appearances, with this being their 12th.

As an amateur squad, most of Auckland’s players are unknown. Defenders Adam Mitchell and Niko Boxall have represented the New Zealand national team, while Angus Kilkolly has scored over 50 goals for the club.

Auckland City could be a huge value outside pick

Auckland City could be a side to watch. They are at triple-figure odds to win Group C, which is unrealistic. They might offer great betting value n one-off games against their group opponents.

In what has been a year of the underdog across European football, bettors have learned that the odds can often be misleading. Few major European competitions have been won by the favourites last season, so Auckland shouldn’t be written off just yet.

The New Zealanders are in good form, as they are coming into this tournament on the back of an eight-game unbeaten run. That will certainly have attracted the attention of Benfica and Boca, who might not necessarily be in a two-horse race for second spot behind Bayern.

There’s little value in backing Bayern, as they are heavy favourites. However, having shown weakness in European competition at times last season, Benfica are likely a more attractive prospect. Meanwhile, Boca’s chances could be slim as they have displayed some indifferent form coming into the tournament, in addition to an ageing squad.

Opta’s supercomputer gives Benfica a 30.4% chance of winning Group C, which makes their lengthy odds seem more attractive. Benfica and Bayern were evenly matched when they met in the Champions League last season. In a one-off game, a Benfica win could significantly alter the group's standings.

A small bet on Benfica to top Group C could offer some value, while an even smaller bet on Auckland to finish inside the top two would provide a bit of interest.