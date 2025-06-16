Boca Juniors vs Benfica Predictions and Betting Tips: Club World Cup Clash

Explore our soccer expert’s Boca Juniors vs Benfica predictions and betting tips, pre Monday’s 6:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (06/16/2025).

Best Picks Boca Juniors vs Benfica: Benfica Back on Top

Benfica to Win @ -130 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Boca Juniors Under 0.5 Goals @ +130 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best Club World Cup betting sites in the US

Boca Beaten by Benfica

It's curious that neither team has won in their last 3 matches, which gives much to ponder when choosing a favorite. Despite this, we believe Benfica has a higher probability of victory for the following reasons.

Despite recent results, Benfica has won 6 of their last 10 matches and lost only one, achieving important winning streaks throughout the season. Even though they didn't meet their goals in the end, the Portuguese team's performance remains significant.

On the other hand, Boca is starting a new process with a new coach again, and although the core team remains the same, it might not be as cohesive as Benfica.

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Pick 1: Benfica to Win @ -130 with BetMGM

Goals at a Premium

The last time Boca Juniors scored more than one goal was 5 matches ago, meaning they have scored 0 to 1 goal in the last 4. In their most recent match against Independiente, Boca couldn't score, and in the three previous matches, they only managed to score 1 goal per game.

Meanwhile, Benfica has also been short on goals in recent matches, only managing to score 1 goal in each of the last 3 games.

Therefore, the answer is yes, we expect few goals, and with odds of 1.83, we believe it's an interesting prediction due to its high probability.

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Pick 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Juniors Left out in the Cold

Continuing with our idea that goals will be scarce in this match, we see a great opportunity to bet that Boca won't score during the game with significant odds.

The Argentine team has been declining. In their last two matches, they failed to score, losing 0-1 to Independiente and drawing 0-0 with Lanús. Prior to this, Boca only scored 1 goal against Tigres and River Plate, showing that the offensive capacity of the team now led by Miguel Ángel Russo is low, as is the effectiveness of the forwards.

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica Pick 3: Boca Juniors Under 0.5 Goals @ +130 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Boca Juniors hasn't had the expected results in this first part of the season, failing to qualify for the Copa Libertadores or Copa Sudamericana after their elimination in the first phase. The team, once led by Fernando Gago, focused on the league as their priority.

Boca achieved a streak of very good results in the league's first phase; however, in recent matches, they lost the superclásico, leading to Gago's departure as head coach. After this, Boca reached the league quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by Independiente.

On the other hand, Benfica, despite achieving consistency throughout the season, could not surpass Sporting's impressive performance, which ultimately won the league and cup battle.

In two key matches, Benfica drew the last two league games, finishing in second place with 80 points, just 2 points shy of the title. Finally, against the same rival, Benfica lost in the Portuguese Cup final 1-3.

Probable Lineups Boca Juniors vs. Benfica:

Possible Boca Juniors Lineup:

- Marchesín; Blondel, Rodrigo Battaglia, Rojo, Blanco; Belmonte, Delgado, Zenón; Palacios; Merentiel, Giménez

Possible Benfica Lineup:

- Trubin; Araujo, António Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Florentino, Barreiro, Kokcu; Arturkoglu, Bruma, Pavidis