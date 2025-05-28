BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Timberwolves-Thunder NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of the Timberwolves-Thunder Game 5 in the NBA playoff Western Conference Finals.

The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Final has a potential elimination game on Wednesday. BetMGM is soaring above the rim with two special offers available for first-time players:

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, with OKC up 3-1.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s a guide to get started: Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Insert the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your account details. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was angry at the way his team played in Game 3 of their series, a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He blamed the team for a lack of energy and urgency, resulting in their worst loss of the season.

Having called out his team, Gilgeous-Alexander put a bullseye on his jersey. But he shined in his own play in Game 4, answering his call to action with 40 points in the OKC victory over the T-Wolves, 128-126.

Minnesota was plagued with turnovers, giving up the rock 21 times in the game in front of their home crowd. Guard Anthony Edwards was a chief culprit, and managed just 16 points in the game.

Now, OKC hopes to close out Minnesota in front of what’s sure to be a loud crowd at their home Paycom Center, advancing to the team’s first NBA Final. It’s a tall task for Minnesota, but if they show up as they did in Game 3, they have a chance to send it back to their home court for Game 6.

The series has bounced around, and the teams have shown that each side is capable of tremendous offense and maddening misses. Both teams are relatively young, so anything can happen in this crucial match.

The oddsmakers believe OKC is going to clinch. They have them as an overwhelming -350 on the Game 5 moneyline.

The contest starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center, with OKC giving -8.5 and a 220.5 over/under. ESPN will televise, with ESPN+ and Fubo streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

